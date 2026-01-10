Priyanka Chopra Jonas to appear with the Blackpink fame Lisa on the 83rd Golden Globe Awards.

Los Angeles (California) [USA], January 10: The 2026 awards is already opening with an East-West mash-up that has never been seen. Since the 83rd Golden Globe Awards are coming back to the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles on Sunday, i.e., January 11, 2026, everyone is eager to see an innovative list of presenters who would spearhead two of the most successful faces in Asia's starhood.

This was further validated by an official statement on January 8, which announced that Indian global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas will appear alongside Blackpink's Lisa (Lalisa Manobal), marking a decisive step towards internationalising the Asian population in Hollywood.

Whereas Priyanka is an experienced nominee for the Golden Globes, this will be the first time in history that Lisa, a K-pop star and the first Thai actor, will be a presenter at such a large-scale show. These two ladies will be the face of a new generation of world film stars, who transcend the thick borders of nationality and rupture the puerile headaches of ethnicity and skin colour; they will dazzle, not only inside the narrow walls of Bollywood and Seoul but at the centre of the American motion pictures industry.

A Star-Studded Lineup

The Globes have brought together an unmatched reservoir of presenters, including Priyanka and Lisa, and from Hollywood stars to Billboard musicians, they have included Jennifer Garner, Julia Roberts, Snoop Dogg, and Macaulay Culkin.

Comedian Nikki Glaser, who will be making her 2nd appearance in a row, will be hosting the proceedings of the evening.

This sheer, humorous condensation, being what it is, and the stars like Lisa and Priyanka, being what they are, the ceremony will be clubbed with the international nature of the theme.

Guide: How to Watch in India.

Date: Monday morning of January 12, 2026.

Streaming: Lionsgate Play will stream the ceremony.

Main Ceremony: The ceremony starts at 6.30 AM IST.

Red Carpet: It begins at 5:00 AM IST. The climax has already been revealed to the fans.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

Lifestyle