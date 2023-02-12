Project by Israeli artists Maya Gelfman & Roie Avidan presented in India

New Delhi, Feb 12 A new show by Israeli artists Maya Gelfman and Roie Avidan is being presented in India by the Israeli Embassy in association with ONKAF Gallery. The exhibition, titled 'Bodies of Work', launched on February 10 will run through March 3.

A collection of images are featured in the exhibition, which is a part of 'Mind the Heart!' The two artists started the project in 2009, a global art initiative. The project has expanded to more than 100 cities over the last ten years, including India.

H.E. Naor Gilon, the Israeli ambassador to India, stated: "We are pleased to work with our local partners in India to promote cultural coexistence between our people. As an embassy, we continue to encourage young people to attend art exhibits, artistic group exchanges, and other cultural events. Therefore, it gives us great pleasure to present this special exhibition in India that was organised by two intrepid young Israeli artists. Additionally, it is noteworthy since it occurs as both nations mark the conclusion of 30 years of formal diplomatic ties. The importance of culture in uniting our peoples and enhancing our expanding relationship with India.

The artists said, "We are delighted to be back in New Delhi, to finally realize an artistic dream that started 3 years ago, with ONKAF Gallery. It's heartwarming and raises the optimism that conversations that started just before the Covid pandemic can now be re-visited and visions accomplished. We are coming full circle in this exhibition."

Sharad Chauhan, Director at ONKAF Gallery said, "We are delighted to present an exhibition by Israeli artists Maya Gelfman & Roie Avidan at Gallery ONKAF supported by the Embassy of Israel, New Delhi. Their works can be viewed as markers of a specific time and space in a societal framework. A lot of thought has gone into the pictures, in the making of the overall expressiveness that convey the content in the best way for further understanding of daily lives. As a reflection of their state of mind, a demarcation between one's interior and exterior self becomes visible in the works of this exhibition, raising questions on the structure of our daily existence in the changing world around us."

