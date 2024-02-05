Propose Day: Know The History And Significance of the Special Day

Celebrated next to Rose Day, Propose Day is observed on February 8, every year. On this day, the lovers gear up to propose to their significant others and crushes. Love is in the air throughout Valentine’s week and Propose Day is just another opportunity to express your feelings for your love. It is a day to take the relationship to the next level and propose marriage or ask someone to be your Valentine. People express their feelings through gestures, poems, letters, or simply by popping the question. A romantic setting, flowers, and chocolates can make the moment even more special. Propose Day is a chance to take a leap of faith and commit to a lifelong relationship filled with love and happiness.

February 8 has been celebrated as Propose Day for centuries. As a part of Valentine’s week, it is the day of expression of love. While the history of this day is not well-documented, it is believed to mark the occasion of the Austrian Archduke Maximilian proposing to Mary of Burgundy with a diamond ring in 1477. Since then, the tradition of celebrating Propose Day as part of Valentine’s Week started.Each day of Valentine’s Week is dedicated to the celebration of love and commitment. Let us know which days are celebrated in this week.

Days Of Valentine’s Week

February 7 - Rose Day

February 8 - Propose Day

February 9 - Chocolate Day

February 10 - Teddy Day

February 11 - Promise Day

February 12 - Hug Day

February 13 - Kiss Day

February 14 - Valentine’s Day