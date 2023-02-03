Providing outfits from XXS to 15XL, PowerSutra emerges as a rapidly growing Size Inclusive Women’s Clothing Brand

Style and Fashion are something that has been mostly limited to colour, patterns, and designs and the same has been propagated by fashion magazines and clothing brands for decades. However, the industry has evolved in recent times due to the collective consumer consciousness who have started demanding that brands cater to their bodies as they are and not just go for designs anymore. This has led to the emergence of Size Inclusivity in the Fashion and Apparel segment. To starters, Size Inclusivity, in general, is the practice of representing a large variety of body sizes and shapes equally, just like standardised sizing. The emergence of Size Inclusivity is seen by many, particularly women, as a move in the right direction. However, despite this, numerous women across India and the globe face the issue of getting outfits of their sizes, and to alter this, PowerSutra, a premium desk-to-dinner women’s clothing brand, has brought forth plus-size outfits ranging from XXS to 15XL.

Incepted in 2020 by entrepreneur Dr. Pooja M, PowerSutra has smartly and strategically addressed the decade-old problem of finding plus-size outfits for women. With an aim to provide women with plus-size outfits that are hard to find, PowerSutra has been successful in its endeavours of bringing smiles to the faces of numerous women who used to feel negative about themselves. The corporate wear brand has always strived to reinvent conventional formal fashion and catering to the same, they have brought forth the feature of customising outfits that covers all sizes from XXS to 15XL.

PowerSutra goes beyond just producing plus-size outfits and just does not incorporate Size Inclusivity as a token gesture. The same can be testified by the fact that they offer the same designs, patterns, aesthetics, and appeals that they have for their standardised size. As a rapidly emerging Size Inclusive Women’s Clothing Brand, they strive to incorporate a plethora of inclusion for every consumer that would help them attain the perfect fit and would make them feel confident, eventually promoting Body Positivity.

The key USPs of PowerSutra are not merely limited to Size Inclusivity, Body Positivity, Customization & Personalization but also Power Dressing. With specially designed corporate wear, the brand assists women in conveying authority, radiating confidence and competence. The brand has a diversified catalogue and offers a suitable outfit for every occasion be it a boardroom outfit or be it regular corporate wear. To cut it short, they have positioned themselves to be a desk-to-dinner brand, covering all your outfit-related needs.

From Jump suits, Pant suits, and Trousers to Blazers & Jackets, Culottes, Tops, and Skirts Suits, PowerSutra has a long list of outfits that women across every size including plus sizes can avail at their doorsteps. To provide consumers with a hassle-free shopping experience, PowerSutra has taken numerous steps such as creating filter capabilities based on size and fits, an easy-refund policy, a 100% cashback return policy, and a stylist to help you. They are not just present on their official website, but also available on major e-commerce giants like Myntra, Amazon, and AJIO. Additionally, by incorporating size inclusivity in a holistic manner, PowerSutra has catered to a sizable population and is gaining a huge customer base across the Pan-India level.