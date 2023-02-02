Puducherry named 'The Most Welcoming Region' in India

New Delhi, Feb 2 As travel is on the rise in most parts of the world, online travel company Booking.com has announced the winners of its eleventh annual Traveller Review Awards, which includes the Most Welcoming Places on Earth for 2023.

The Traveller Review Awards honour travel companies from 220 countries and territories, including India, for their dedication to offering consistently top-notch service and hospitality throughout the course of the year. The awards are based on a pool of more than 240 million verified customer reviews on the platform.

Indiia's Most Friendly Cities and Regions for 2023

To help travellers have the most welcoming experiences possible for a really unforgettable trip in 2023, it has also published the Most Welcoming Regions and Cities in India.

Top 5 Most Welcoming Regions in India in 2023

Puducherry

Kerala

Rajasthan

Goa

Himachal Pradesh

Top 10 Most Welcoming Cities in India in 2023

Palolem

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor