PVR cinemas celebrates 25 years in cinema entertainment
By IANS | Published: August 17, 2022 01:27 PM 2022-08-17T13:27:03+5:30 2022-08-17T13:35:13+5:30
New Delhi, Aug 17 The largest movie theatre chain in India, PVR Cinemas, just celebrated 25 illustrious years ...
New Delhi, Aug 17 The largest movie theatre chain in India, PVR Cinemas, just celebrated 25 illustrious years in business. PVR started the multiplex revolution in India in 1997 and has since wowed moviegoers throughout the nation by reinventing what it means to experience the best cinema.
To commemorate this important milestone, the brand is rolling out a multi-media campaign with a film- "Iss Andhere mein bahut Roshni hai
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app