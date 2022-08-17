PVR cinemas celebrates 25 years in cinema entertainment

New Delhi, Aug 17 The largest movie theatre chain in India, PVR Cinemas, just celebrated 25 illustrious years in business. PVR started the multiplex revolution in India in 1997 and has since wowed moviegoers throughout the nation by reinventing what it means to experience the best cinema.

To commemorate this important milestone, the brand is rolling out a multi-media campaign with a film- "Iss Andhere mein bahut Roshni hai

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor