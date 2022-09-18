Raise a glass to Negroni Week
New Delhi, Sep 18 Let's toast to this well-known traditional beverage during this World Negroni Week. After a long day of crunching figures at work, this is definitely the ideal time to upgrade your home bar and try these 3 energising gin cocktail ideas.
FRENCH 75
Ingredients
10ml trouvaille gin
10ml orange liqueur
10ml lemon juice
5ml sugar
Champagne or fizz of your choice
How to prepare
Mix the trouvaille, orange liqueur, and lemon juice together in a champagne flute and top with chilled champagne or fizz of your choice.
The fizz will bring out the flavour of the gin, but if you are not a fizz fan you can replace it with chilled water.
GIN - ESPRESSO MARTINI
Ingredients
50 ml trouvaille gin
25 ml espresso
