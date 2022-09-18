Raise a glass to Negroni Week

New Delhi, Sep 18 Let's toast to this well-known traditional beverage during this World Negroni Week. After a long day of crunching figures at work, this is definitely the ideal time to upgrade your home bar and try these 3 energising gin cocktail ideas.

FRENCH 75

Ingredients

10ml trouvaille gin

10ml orange liqueur

10ml lemon juice

5ml sugar

Champagne or fizz of your choice

How to prepare

Mix the trouvaille, orange liqueur, and lemon juice together in a champagne flute and top with chilled champagne or fizz of your choice.

The fizz will bring out the flavour of the gin, but if you are not a fizz fan you can replace it with chilled water.

GIN - ESPRESSO MARTINI

Ingredients

50 ml trouvaille gin

25 ml espresso

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor