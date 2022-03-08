Raise a toast to the women in your lives

New Delhi, March 8 Recognise and drink to the sweetness, sharpness, and the great spirit of the women in your lives. Choose from options ranging from an exquisite single malt, a distinct scotch whisky or an unusual gin. Each one promises to be unique in its flavours and twists, delivering nothing but the finest joys.

Creating Exquisite Cocktails

Grant's Distinction

With its raisin cake richness that makes it highly mixable, Grant's Distinction can undeniably stir up an exclusive ambience. Retaining the 'House style' of Grant's family, Grant's Distinction has a robust, malty character with delicate fresh fruit flavours that brings a unique blend of sweet and spicy notes. It is derived from the finest of malt and grain whiskies, handpicked by master blender Brian Kingsman to appeal to a new generation of Scotch whisky drinkers.

It is exclusively available in India and is priced at INR 2,500 for 750 ml in Mumbai.

Grant's True Passion

Ingredients

. 60 ml Grants Distinction

. 20 ml Simple syrup

. 5-6 pink peppercorns

. Sepoy pink rose lemonade

. Edible flowers to garnish

Method

. Pour in a goblet

. Stir and top up garnish with edible flowers.

Grant's Berry Successful

Ingredients

. 60 ml Grants Distinction

. 20 ml Vanilla Syrup

. 20 ml Lemon Juice

. Handful mint

. 2 fresh strawberries

. chocolate covered strawberry for garnish

Method

. Muddle everything, shake over ice

. Double strain in a coupe glass

. Garnish with a strawberry or edible flower

Hendrick's

Hendrick's is a deliciously super-premium gin, made with a few unusual twists. To deliver a most curious and delightfully unique flavour, Hendrick's combines a distinct blend of eleven botanicals, as well as the signature infusions of cucumber and rose petals, producing a wonderfully refreshing gin with a delightfully unique aroma. Handcrafted in Scotland, Hendrick's is the only gin that uses a marriage of spirits from both a Carter head and Bennett Copper Pot Still, a combination that produces a divinely smooth gin that has both the required character and balance of subtle flavours.

The gin is priced at INR 5000 and INR 3955 in Mumbai and New Delhi, respectively.

Cucumber Lemonade

You cannot control the behaviour of wasps at a picnic; you can however ensure you have a summer drink as azure in flavour as the summer evening is long. The Cucumber Lemonade brims with thoughts for summers yet to be.

Ingredients

. 1 part Hendrick's Gin

. 1 part Lemon Juice

. 1 part Sugar Syrup

. 3 parts Soda Water

Method

. Combine all the ingredients in a highball filled with cubed ice.

. Lightly stir and serve.

. Garnish with 3 thinly sliced rounds of cucumber

Gin & Tonic

. Sublime in its simplicity. There is a good reason the Hendrick's Gin & Tonic with its cucumber garnish, is so loved. P . Poetry and freshness in a highball.

Ingredients

. 50ml Hendrick's Gin

. 150ml Tonic Water

. Thinly sliced rounds of cucumber

Method

. Combine all the ingredients in a highball glass filled with cubed ice.

. Lightly stir and serve.

. Garnish with 3 thinly sliced rounds of cucumber.

For Gifting

The Balvenie: For those who have a taste for finer things in life, the perfect gift would be a special one that boasts of uniqueness, individuality, luxury and is exclusively handcrafted. The Balvenie is a unique range of single malts created by Malt Master David Stewart. The Balvenie DoubleWood Aged 12 years gains its distinctive character from being matured in two different wood types. Each stage lends different qualities to the resulting single malt whisky. To make The Balvenie DoubleWood, David Stewart MBE takes whisky that has spent at least 12 years in traditional whisky casks, American oak ex-bourbon barrels and hogsheads, and moved to Spanish oak ex-Oloroso, sherry casks for an additional nine months. The traditional casks soften and add delicate character, the sherry wood brings depth and fullness of flavour and the final few months in our tuns allow the whiskies to marry harmoniously.

It is available across the country and is priced at INR 8900, INR 6600, INR 9400, INR 8260 in Mumbai, Gurgaon, Bangalore, Hyderabad for 700ml respectively.

