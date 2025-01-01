Rajab 2025 Date in India: When is Shab-e-Meraj? Details About the 7th Month of the Islamic Calendar

Ramadan is a trending topic at the start of January in India because it is only 2 months away from today as the month of Rajab began in Saudi Arabia and other parts of the World. Rajab, also known as Rajab-ul-Murajjab, is the seventh month of the Islamic calendar. Muslim communities in India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh are expected to begin the month of Rajab from January 2, 2024. Today, January 1, marks the 29th day of Jumada Al-Akhirah 1446. Ruet-e-Hilal committees in various regions will attempt to sight the Rajab moon this evening, Wednesday.

All Islamic festivals and important events are determined according to the Islamic or Hijri calendar, which is based on the lunar cycle. The Islamic calendar consists of 12 months and has either 354 or 355 days, as the lunar months typically last 29 or 30 days. A new month begins after the sighting of the crescent moon on the 29th day of the current month. If the moon is not sighted, the new month begins after the completion of 30 days.

The clock tower signals the entry into the month of Rajab 1446!



2 months away from Ramadan!



اللهم بلغنا رمضان

Rajab 2024 Dates in India, Pakistan and Bangladesh

For Muslims in India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh, January 1 marks the 29th day of Jumada Al-Akhirah, the sixth month of the Islamic calendar. Ruet-e-Hilal committees will gather this evening to sight the crescent moon. If the moon of Rajab is not sighted, Jumada Al-Akhirah will complete 30 days, and Rajab 2024 will begin on January 2 according to the Gregorian calendar. Meanwhile, in Arab countries and other parts of the world, the Islamic date today is 01 Rajab 1446.

Shab-e-Meraj 2024 Dates in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Saudi Arabia

Shab-e-Meraj is observed on the 27th day of the month of Rajab. Also known as Laylat al-Miraj or Isra and Miraj, this event holds significant importance in Islam. It marks the Prophet Muhammad's miraculous night journey (Isra) from Mecca to Jerusalem and his ascension (Miraj) to heaven.

In India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh, the exact date of Shab-e-Meraj will depend on the sighting of the Rajab moon. However, it is predicted to be observed on January 28, 2024. In Saudi Arabia, Shab-e-Meraj is expected to fall on January 27, 2024.