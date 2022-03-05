Raktanchal to Detective Boomrah: Binge-worthy shows to watch on the weekend

New Delhi, March 5 The rise of OTT has added an altogether new paradigm to the cinema experience. Gone are the days when home entertainment meant sporadic comedy or horror shows and daily soaps. There is no dearth of the entertainment at home now, and to make the choice easier, life has compiled a list of the best shows currently streaming on MX Player.

Raktanchal

Set in the backdrop of 1980s Purvanchal, Raktanchal is a crime drama directed by Ritam Srivastav where mafia war and politics go hand in hand. Starring Kranti Sambhav of MS Dhoni The Untold Story fame and Nikitin Dheer, who was last seen in Sooryavanshi, along with Ashish Vidyarthi, Mahie Gill and Vikram Kochar, among others, Raktanchal has two seasons wherein the tussle keeps getting more fearsome. And this time, it's not about conspiracy, but politics.

Bhaukaal

Mohit Raina, the Mahadev of Indian television, plays an upright senior police official in this series, inspired by a real event during the service period of IPS Navniet Sekera in Uttar Pradesh. When he gets transferred to the infamous region, several attempts are made to overshadow his commitment to the betterment of society. However, he leads the force from the front and emerges a winner against the evils of society. Directed by Jatin Waghle, the cast of the series includes Abhimanyu Singh, Bidita Bag, Rashmi Rajput and Siddhanth Kapoor, among others.

Detective Boomrah

A renowned detective named Boomrah and his partner Sam come across a case where a man mysteriously appeared in a locked room and jumped from the roof to go missing midair. When they visit Ropam Haveli, a heritage hotel property in Rajasthan, they come across unprecedented events and a hotel staff who makes Boomrah enter another era. The series directed by actor-director Sudhanshu Rai also includes in the cast Chaipatti fame Abhishek Sonpaliya, Shobhit Sujay, and Priyanka Sarkar along with Raghav Jhingran, Manisha Sharma and Garima Rai.

Aashram

Touted as the comeback of 1990s Bollywood heartthrob Bobby Deol, Aashram has brought the actor a lot of critical appreciation along with the mass appeal. Based on the happenings at an Aashram of a Guru Ji, who is revered by common people as well as the bigwigs of the region, the series shows how many are conned in the name of belief. The series has interesting side plots running to keep you entertained throughout the three seasons. The series also stars Tridha Choudhury, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Anupriya Goenka and Darshan Kumar, among others, and has been directed by Prakash Jha.

Queen

A period biographical drama based on the life of late Tamil Nadu chief minister and AIADMK chief J Jayalalithaa, Queen has a lifetime performance by Ramya Krishnan. The series follows the journey of Jayalalithaa as an actor's daughter and a brilliant student who is compelled to enter films to earn livelihood for the family. She breaks down when denied admission at a school but eventually emerges to be one of the country's most powerful politic. The series also stars Anikha Surendran, Vamsi Krishna and Indrajit Sukumaran, among others.

