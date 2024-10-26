Rama Ekadashi 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat, Parana Time, Puja Vidhi, and Significance Of Kartik Krishna Paksha Ekadashi Vrat

Ekadashi holds great significance for Hindus, observed twice monthly during Krishna Paksha and Shukla Paksha. This year, Rama Ekadashi will be observed on October 27, 2024, the 11th day of Krishna Paksha in the Kartik month. Falling within the auspicious Kartik period, this Ekadashi is particularly revered for its spiritual importance. Let's explore the importance of Rama Ekadashi, including the vrat puja rituals and associated beliefs.

Rama Ekadashi 2024: Date and Timing Details

Ekadashi Tithi Begins: October 26, 2024, at 6:53 PM

Ekadashi Tithi Ends: October 27, 2024, at 9:20 PM

Parana Time

The Parana time for Rama Ekadashi Vrat is from 6.31 AM to 10.13 AM on October 29

Dwadashi End Moment

October 29, 2024, at 12:01 AM

Rama Ekadashi 2024: Significance

Rama Ekadashi, falling in the sacred month of Kartik dedicated to Lord Vishnu, holds profound religious and spiritual significance. Devotees observe a fast on this day, which is believed to relieve all sins and sufferings. Also known as Rambha Ekadashi or Kartik Krishna Ekadashi, it is observed as Purattasi in Tamil Nadu and Ashwina or Ashwayuja in Karnataka, Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Andhra Pradesh. Devotees believe that observing this vrat can absolve them of severe sins, including Brahma Hatya (the killing of a Brahmin), and lead them toward salvation, holding the spiritual merit of performing thousands of Ashwamedha Yagyas.

Rama Ekadashi 2024: Puja Rituals

Early Morning Rituals : Begin with a holy bath and cleanse the house, especially the puja room.

: Begin with a holy bath and cleanse the house, especially the puja room. Bathing the Idol : Bathe a Lord Vishnu idol with panchamrit and place it on a wooden plank.

: Bathe a Lord Vishnu idol with panchamrit and place it on a wooden plank. Offering Prayers : Light a diya and offer garlands, flowers, sweets, panchamrit, and Tulsi Patra.

: Light a diya and offer garlands, flowers, sweets, panchamrit, and Tulsi Patra. Chanting : Devotees chant "Om Namo Bhagavate Vasudevaya" throughout the day.

: Devotees chant "Om Namo Bhagavate Vasudevaya" throughout the day. Evening Worship : Worship Lord Vishnu again in the evening by lighting a diya and reciting Vishnu Sahasranaam and Shri Hari Stotram.

: Worship Lord Vishnu again in the evening by lighting a diya and reciting Vishnu Sahasranaam and Shri Hari Stotram. Breaking the Fast: Conclude the fast with fruits and milk products, and perform Parana on Dwadashi Tithi.

​​​​​​​Rama Ekadashi Vrat Katha: The Story of King Muchukund, Shobhan, and Chandrabhaga

Each Ekadashi Vrat Katha was originally narrated by Lord Krishna to King Yudhishthira. For Rama Ekadashi, the story follows King Muchukund, a devoted follower of Lord Vishnu, who was blessed with wealth and fame. His daughter, Chandrabhaga, married Prince Shobhan, the son of King Chandrasen.

During a visit to King Muchukund’s palace, the king decreed that all should observe the Ekadashi fast. Though Shobhan was physically unfit for fasting, he attempted to follow the ritual but succumbed to illness on Dwadashi. After his death, Shobhan mysteriously awoke in Devapur, a kingdom on Mandarachal mountain, with a throne but an unstable rule due to his reluctant observance of the vrat.

A Brahmin pilgrim from Muchukund’s kingdom, upon seeing Shobhan in Devapur, returned to inform Chandrabhaga. She later joined Shobhan in Devapur, bringing strength and stability to his kingdom.

