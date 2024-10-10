Ratan Tata's Motivational Quotes: Wisdom from a Respected Business Leader

Ratan Tata, a prominent Indian industrialist and former chairman of Tata Sons took his last breath in Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital on Wednesday night. It came as a big shock for not only his family but for whole world. He donated his life for the social work. His journey from visionary industrialist to global icon has inspired many. Ratan Tata is also known for his insightful and motivational quotes that inspire individuals across various fields. Here are some of his most impactful quotes.

1. You may not always have a comfortable life, and you may not always be able to solve all the world's problems, but don't ever underestimate the importance you can have.

2. Your most unhappy customers are your greatest source of learning.





3. The day I can’t do something for myself will be the day I pack my bags and leave.

4. Empathy and kindness are the greatest strengths a leader can possess.

5. I don't believe in short-term goals. I believe in long-term vision.

6. Never forget that you are a child of God and you have a right to be here.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said on Thursday night that the last rites of industrialist Ratan Tata will be performed with full state honours. CM Shinde said that Tata's mortal remains will be kept at NCPA in Nariman Point from 10 am to 4 pm on Thursday, October 10, for the public to pay respect.

Ratan Tata, Chairman Emeritus, Tata Sons, passed away on Wednesday evening at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. In a post on X, CM Shinde stated everyone will always remember the determination shown by him after the 2008 Mumbai attack.