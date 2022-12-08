Registration for the 59th Femina Miss India is now open

New Delhi Dec 8 The 59th edition of the VLCC & Trends co-present Femina Miss India 2023 hosted by Manipur Tourism co-powered by ORRA Fine Jewellery & Rajnigandha Pearls, is now accepting entries for participation.

Through strategic collaborations that help women to realise their full potential as role models and ambassadors, the Miss India Organization hopes to build an ecosystem of international influence and social effect, bringing honour to India on a global scale. The institution of Femina Miss India believes passionately in the power of beauty to change attitudes, project confidence & empower young women by instilling a sense of individuality, and uniqueness, encouraging self-expression, and creating significant & aspirational value among the youth.

To stage 30 state winners from all around the country, on the grand finale night, the pageant has kickstarted a national search to choose delegates from 29 states

