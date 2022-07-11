Replace high cholesterol items with these five healthy options

New Delhi, July 11 Replacing high cholesterol snacks with healthy food options has numerous advantages. We can certainly achieve a disease-free life by replacing our cholesterol-laden diet with fibre and nutrient-dense options. Soluble fiber-rich foods not only help to reduce cholesterol absorption in the body, but also aid in the process of flushing this greasy substance out of the system.

A healthy diet should include foods high in soluble fibre, fruits and vegetables, plant-based protein, and whole grains. While there are numerous options that can easily fit the bill, we have narrowed the list down to five items that can easily replace high cholesterol snack options you have grown accustomed to. Here are our options:

APPLE WITH NUTS

Summary: Zero-cooking, instant recipe with loads of good fat and fibre

Don't have time to cook something: Fret not and just keep it simple with an apple and a mix of almonds, walnuts, and raisins. This power-packed snack option has loads of soluble fibre with an added dose of healthy fat, Omega 3, and antioxidants. It will also keep you full till dinner and is a perfect recipe for keeping your recurring hunger pangs at bay. Alternatively, you can choose to go for a protein, multigrain bar but make sure that it does have high protein content instead of sugar or artificial sweetener.

Pros and Cons: High in carbs and good fats; however, the fibre content is not so good.

POPPED POTATO CHIPS

