Ring in the festivities with our Mega Christmas gift guide

New Delhi, Dec 21 'Tis the season to be jolly! Whether you're spending this Christmas at home or heading out for a holiday, make sure your loved ones get their gifts in time. Choose from a range of trending brands and new products as a token of your appreciation. Cocktail lovers, make-up hoarders, fitness enthusiasts, skincare junkies and little ones-there's something for everyone on this list.

Home

Bar Craft Cut-Glass Whisky Decanter and Tumbler Gift Set, 5-pc by thinKitchen

Every sip of whisky should be savoured! Whether 'your way' is a Scotch or a bourbon, this cut-glass whisky decanter and tumbler set, can store your whisky with refinement. This four-piece set includes everything you need to sip, savour and store your whisky. Perfect to celebrate the holiday season, gather your friends, pull out your favourite Scotch and enjoy the wee small hours with this set.

Priced at Rs. 2,599/-, Available on thinkitchen.in

Perfect Handcrafted Christmas themed hamper in distressed finish by MAGNIFICENCE

A timeless handmade piece that includes a handmade wooden tray with a distressed vintage finish inspired from the French art decor period. The colour combinations are whites, greens and Christmas Reds and the products are made with a mix of macrame and croatia. The hamper includes a soy wax candle, a candle holder, chocolates- that can be customised paired with semi precious energy healing stones. The trays are food friendly and have high retaining value that promises extended longevity.

Priced at Rs. 6500/-

Christmas Gifting options by Thevasa

A collection of exquisite bowls, cups, plates, and more in stunning contrast hues of pastel pink, delicate blue, and earthy orange all created by experienced artisans. Each gift set in this collection is painstakingly made by talented artisans to evoke any occasion and catch people's attention.

Price: Rs. 1490/- onwards. Available at: Thevasa: Handcrafted Clothing, Home Decor & Dining

KYOONA

Change the way your home looks this holiday season, making your bedroom or living space a work of art with the Dots collection from Kyoona. As ubiquitous as it may seem, the dot has grown from being a mere spot to a milestone in pop culture. Here's a bed collection that pays homage to the Polka Dot, that easily identifiable motif that's captured the imagination of some of the world's most creative minds.

Priced at Rs. 1,500/- onwards. Available at kyoona.com

EK's Utkarsh Mandala Dark Blue Enamel Print Wooden Bowl

Co-created with Roposo, this Mandala wooden bowl is a symbol of spirituality, which will have a calming effect on one's mind and body and filling your loved one's home with positive vibes.

Priced at Rs. 1,619/- Available on worldofek

The Rug Republic

Ring in the most delightful time of the year and fill your home with Holiday cheer. Renew your abode into a winter wonderland with elegant Christmas decor ideas from India's leading floor-fashion brand, The Rug Republic.

Make the holiday parties and gifting season even better by using the code WINTER15 on www.trrhome.com and enjoy 15% off till 31st December 2022, plus free shipping worldwide!

An alluring star décor by Westside Home

When gifting comes early, this decor is your pick! A modern take on the traditional star lamp, this star candleholder from Westside Home elevates any room with traditional finesse.

Priced at Rs. 1,299/- To find more gifting solutions browse on https://www.westside.com/

Sleepyhead

This holiday season, look no further for the cosiest, prettiest winter destination in town - it's right at home. With Sleepyhead #Giftmas Sale, get up to 40% off on your favorite furniture and furnishings, and turn your home into the holiday spot of your dreams.

Sleepyhead's Zodiac bedsheet with gorgeous deep hues starts from Rs 1,199 and comes in two different colours- Dark Teal & Grey, Confetti bedsheets.

Whiskey Decanter and Glass Set By Ikai Asai

With its wide body and ribbed detailing, this borosilicate glass whiskey decanter will match most aesthetics. It is ideal for formal entertaining occasions. Fill with your best whiskey and pour into classic lowball glasses like the Elan Old Fashioned Glass.

Priced at Rs. 3,499/- Available on Ikaiasai.com

The Eternal Collection by Misa Candles

CandlesProduct description: Newly launched 'The Eternal Collection' features the Prairie that takes you to breathtaking lavender fields. Hearty, joyful, and floral, the balance of Lavender and Patchouli is perfect for breezy evenings. The Swansong from The Eternal Collection is tranquil scented candle that uplifts and grounds you at the same time with its comforting notes of Sage, Madagascar Vanilla, and Sandalwood.

Priced at Rs. 2,190/- Available on misa.in

Intricate Handmade Indigo & White Patterned Rug by Lemonade

Add a luxuriant feel and a dash of elegance to your home with these incredibly beautiful handwoven rugs from Lemonade's online rug store. Apt for gifting, the rug is a unique gift.

Priced at Rs. 5,800/- Available on lemonade.shop

Elevate tablescape with Elvy

Memorable dinner sets with cutlery, glasses, and vases to compliment, accented with opulent gold, are designed to inject decadence on any table. Not to be missed are luxurious buffet serving stands, two-tier stands, platters, tea sets, and more that can elevate any tablescape, each gleaming with impeccable design vocabulary.

Available on elvy.com

The Orby House's Set Of 3 Christmas Candles

The Angel represents devotion, hope, faith, and love. And with the holy season upon us, it's the perfect time to purchase these pristine Christmas candles. Reflecting the Holiday elements like reindeer, angels, elves, etc, TOH has brought meaningful presents to you. Add a touch of glamour and style to any interior, as we redefine candles in the form of sculptures with a modern twist.

Available on theorbyhouse.com

Hestia Air fryer cum Oven

A gift should ideally be something that slightly improves the recipient's lifestyle, and nothing could be better than something they could use every day. A microwave is the first thing that comes to mind while imagining a baker in their baking setup.

Available on hestiaappliances.com

Christmas Tree LED Lamp

Silent nights and beautiful lights is just how Christmas will always be. This Tree Shape LED Lamp makes the perfect gift for those who are miles apart this festive season. Send your loved ones a special Season's Greeting and watch them light up their homes.

Priced at Rs. 825/- Available on igp.com

Christmas on the table with Villeroy & Boch

When family and friends come together around the table at Christmas, everything needs to be just right: the atmosphere, the menu, and of course, the porcelain. Villeroy & Boch's popular Toy's Delight and Toy's Delight Royal Classic Christmas collections are perfect for a traditional festive table setting. For over ten years, Toy's Delight has been a firm favourite with its scattered festive pattern in the classic Christmas colours of red, green, and white and a wide selection of products.

Available on villeroy-boch.co.uk

Merry Christmas Mug by Nestasia

What more is needed to make one's Christmas perfect than a cup to go completely with the theme? The Christmas mug is available in four design variants to choose from, each competing with the other in its beauty and style quotient. The first mug has 'ho ho ho' printed on it along with a Christmas cap and a beard.

Priced at Rs. 890/- and you can buy here

Picnic Portable Bar

The Picnic portable bar is a perfect accessory, for your next getaway. Handcrafted in genuine leather with a waxy finish , its lightweight and easy to carry. The bar is spacious enough which makes it perfect for serving drinks and snacks and has been thoughtfully to carry all your bar essentials in a modern way thus adding a touch of class wherever you go.

Priced at Rs. 29,900/-

Its looking like a green Christmas with Consortium Gifts

One of the top Christmas gifts at Consortium Gifts, one of the country's leading gifting companies this season are super soft fleece blankets made from Recycled Pet bottles. Not only is this lowering the impact that PET water and soft drink bottles have in landfills and oceans but is also a great product with a great feel and performance.

The Price range is from Rs. 1500 - Rs. 2,000/- and stocks are available on order in case inventory runs out.

For the Lil Ones

Baby Jalebi customized Christmas Ornaments and Snug sets

One of India's top loved kids brands Baby Jalebi's Christmas shop is at your service to spread cheer. With a variety of products to choose from, you can mix & match their adorable super soft fleece snug sets, Christmas stockings and Christmas tree ornaments for that special family photo. Remember to choose the personalisation option to make your purchase a forever souvenir.

Christmas tree ornaments - Rs.900 each ; Fleece Snug sets - Rs.2700; Christmas Stockings - Rs.1800 Personalisation - Rs.300. Sizes available from 3 months - 4 years on Babyjalebi.com

Pure & Beyond- Baby Care Range by R for Rabbit

This Christmas season gift the new age parents- the best baby care products by R for Rabbit. Backed on the safety, quality, sustainability, and goodness of organic ingredients, the recently launched baby care product 'Pure & Beyond' includes baby cream, lotion, soap, body wash, shampoo, baby powder and baby oils. All products are handpicked with the purity of organic plant-based elements like Oatmeal, Lavender, Coconut, Almond, and Avocado, which nourishes baby skin and keeps it healthy. A perfect gift to celebrate Christmas with your adorable baby.

Priced at Rs. 2442/- Availableon rforrabbit.com

A gift for your kid's feet

If your kid is a shoe lover, gifting them Aretto shoes

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor