All students will be screened at examination centers

-Copy free campaign: Meeting in the presence of collector Pandey

Aurangabad: District Collector Astik Kumar Pandey has ordered concerned agencies to enforce a copy-free campaign to prevent malpractices at examination centers during the higher secondary certificate examination starting from February 21 and the secondary school certificate examination starting from March 2. The move aims to ensure that students can take the exams in a fear-free environment.

At a preparatory review meeting held on Friday, Pandey said that the district has a total of 157 examination centres for class 12, where 60,425 students are set to appear. Meanwhile, 227 examination centers will be in place for the class 10 exams, with 64,919 students expected to take them.

To maintain order, the police will set up prohibitory orders under section 144 around examination centers, and no unauthorized persons will be allowed within 50 meters of the area. The police will conduct 100 percent searches of students upon admission to the examination centre. Sitting teams will be present at all examination centers from one hour before the exam until one hour after the exam.

In addition, six flying squads from the education department will visit the examination centres, while 10 revenue department teams have been established to do the same. The Zilla Parishad CEO has also appointed Tehsil-wise teams of officers that are scheduled to visit the examination centres. Resident deputy collector Appasaheb Shinde, education officer S Dekmukh, and deputy commissioner of police Aparna Gitte were present.