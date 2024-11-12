Rise of Demi-Fine Jewellery in India: A New Era in Personal Style

The global demi-fine jewelry market size was estimated at USD 2,462.5 million in 2024 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.6% from 2025 to 2030. Demi-fine jewelry is a category that falls between fine and fashion jewelry. This is achieved by using materials like gold vermeil (a thicker gold plating over sterling silver) or gold-plated brass, which keeps costs lower while maintaining a high-quality look and feel. The demi-fine jewelry market has grown significantly as consumers look for pieces that are durable and long-lasting but don't carry the high prices of solid gold or precious gemstones.

Popular items include rings, earrings, necklaces, and bracelets, often with minimalist, contemporary designs that can be worn every day. Brands like Mejuri, Missoma, and Monica Vinader are leaders in the demi-fine category. They focus on high-quality craftsmanship, unique design, and sustainable materials. Online platforms like Net-a-Porter, Farfetch, and Nordstrom offer a wide range of demi-fine options, helping the category reach a broad audience. Many demi-fine brands, like Mejuri, operate primarily as DTC, allowing them to reduce prices by cutting out intermediaries. Demi-fine brands face competition from high-end fashion jewelry as well as lower-priced fine jewelry brands. The demi-fine jewelry segment is expected to keep growing, driven by the rising demand for quality and sustainable materials at accessible prices. Additionally, innovation in materials and ethical production methods will likely shape the future of the category.

Here are some Indian Brands that offer Demi-Fine Jewellery -

Palmonas - Palmonas a demi-fine jewelry brand offering a variety of designs, often combining traditional and contemporary styles. The inception of PALMONAS was fueled by a shared dedication of Pallavi Mohadikar and Amol Patwari to revolutionise the concept to bring luxury and everyday elegance to the jewellery space with their demi-fine collection. Their aim is to make women feel confident, stylish, and empowered without breaking the bank. The brand strives to create a brand that empowers women to look and feel their best every day.They specialize in both fashion jewelry and high-quality, minimalistic pieces, including earrings, rings, necklaces, and bracelets. They cater to those looking for versatile pieces that can suit both casual and formal wear. The story of the union of Palmonas and Shraddha Kapoor is a tale of a mutual passion for jewellery and Shraddha’s growing affinity for the brand and its motive. The Bollywood star’s alliance with Palmonas as a co-founder is undoubtedly a pivotal point in the legacy of their brand. PALMONAS has been in business since 2022 as one of the first demi-fine jewellery brands. They design all of their original and eye-catching products in-house at their Pune-based headquarters, PALMONAS, and now ship to over 200 countries. Their demi-fine jewellery collection includes a wide range of earrings, necklaces, bracelets, bangles, and other accessories, often blended with a modern twist.

Tanzire - Tanzire’s aim is to celebrate the modern individual’s diversity, inclusion, and self-expression through integrating purpose with design. Founded by Suhani Batwara in 2020, Tanzire was her way of encouraging women-owned and women-led enterprises throughout the world to break the mold and flourish by collaborating with them and presenting their distinctive designs on her marketplace platform. The brand is known for its iconic partnerships, such as those with Harris Reed and Lucy Williams. Their Thai and Indian manufacturers are carefully handpicked for their highly skilled artisanship, and their products are created using 100% recycled sterling silver and recycled 18 carat gold plating.The brand has also brought the exclusive introduction of Missoma, the cult demi-fine jewelry brand from London, in the Indian market. The brand has launched its debut collection Tanzire Fine this year.

Le Mill - Founded by two French women, raised in Paris and settled in Mumbai, the brand was born from their collective dream for their adopted city to have a space worthy of its energy and global status. A brand where Indian fashion and design could dialogue with iconic international designers, and storied fashion houses. Each brand at Le Mill is hand-picked by the founders to suit the needs of the modern Indian woman. The brand offers demi-fine jewelry as a category. The physical store, set in a heritage building in Colaba, is spread over 4,000 sq ft and houses brands like Saint Laurent, Balenciaga, Chloé, Céline, Dries Van Noten, Balmain and Jacquemus. As well as the best of Indian contemporary jewellery, fashion and design; including Bodice, Eka, Péro, Casegoods, Phantom Hands and more.

While there are many more brands coming up in the market in the category of demi-fine jewellery. Concluding this, Women’s demi-fine jewelry accounted for a share of 63.9% of the global revenue in 2024. Women are increasingly seeking pieces that not only complement their unique style but also carry personal meaning, such as customizable items or luxury jewelry collections. Men’s demi-fine jewelry is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.2% from 2025 to 2030, driven by a shifting cultural landscape that increasingly embraces men’s fashion accessories. Traditionally, men’s jewelry often revolved around conservative options like watches and cufflinks.