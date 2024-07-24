Sankashti Chaturthi 2024: Know the Moon Rise Timings, Shubh Muhurat, Fast Breaking Rituals, and Significance

Sankashti Chaturthi, observed on Wednesday, July 24, 2024, is a significant fasting day for devotees of Lord Ganesha. The fast is traditionally broken only after sighting the moon. This practice holds deep spiritual and traditional significance.

The observance of moonrise before breaking the fast is rooted in a legend from the Puranas. According to the story, the moon god Chandra mocked Ganesha's appearance, resulting in a curse from Ganesha that no one would see Chandra’s face. Upon Chandra’s repentance, Ganesha modified the curse, decreeing that while no one should see the moon on Ganesha Chaturthi, it is mandatory to see the moon before breaking the fast on Sankashti Chaturthi. This practice ensures that no one underestimates or mocks anyone based on appearance.

Growing Faith in Kali Yuga

In Kali Yuga, the worship of Ganesha and Devi has become increasingly prevalent, aligning with the sages' prophecy: "Kalau Chandi Vinayakau." This rising devotion reflects people’s search for peace and solace in today’s stressful world, turning to temple visits and worship for mental tranquility.

Proper Observance of Chaturthi

Devotees often question the correct timing to end the Chaturthi fast, whether it should conclude at sunset or extend later. Despite these uncertainties, it is essential to perform the Sankashti Chaturthi fast on the designated day. This fast is Chaturthi Pradhan, emphasizing the importance of Chaturthi over Tritiya.

Rituals to Follow Before Breaking the Fast

1. Observe Moonrise: Ensure to check the moonrise time and see the moon before breaking the fast.

2. Ganesha Darshan: Take darshan (auspicious sighting) of Ganesha, offering Durva (a type of grass) and flowers.

3. Perform Aarti: Conduct the Aarti (a ritual of worship) for Ganapati, an essential part of the ritual.

4. Prepare Offerings: Make offerings of modaks (sweet dumplings) and a plate of food.

5. Breaking the Fast: After completing these rituals, break your fast by eating rice or a suitable meal.

By following these steps, devotees ensure the proper observance of Sankashti Chaturthi and complete their Ganesha Upasana (worship) satisfactorily. On this Sankashti Chaturthi, the moonrise timing is 9:48 PM. It is crucial to perform Chandradarshan (sighting of the moon) and fulfill the mentioned rituals before breaking the fast. This practice honors the traditional and spiritual significance of the day and brings the blessings of Lord Ganesha.

24 July Moonrise Timings