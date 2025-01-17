Sankashti Chaturthi 2025: Know the Moon Rise Timings, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Rituals and Significance of Lambodara Sankashti Chaturthi

The year 2025 has begun with enthusiasm and is considered special for many reasons. After celebrating Vinayak Chaturthi in the Paush month with fervor, the first Sankashti Chaturthi of the year is set to take place.

Thousands of devotees observe Sankashti Chaturthi with devotion, following their traditions to honor Lord Ganesha. Let’s explore the date of the first Sankashti Chaturthi of 2025, moonrise timings in major cities, and the significance of this auspicious day.

Lambodara Sankashti Chaturthi, an important Hindu observance dedicated to Lord Ganesha is celebrated on January 17, 2025. This festival is observed on the Krishna Paksha Chaturthi in the month of Magha and holds significant spiritual importance for devotees.

Significance of the Day

Lord Ganesha, also known as Lambodara, is revered as the deity who contains the universe within him. Celebrating this day is believed to bring abundance of love, light, and happiness to the lives of devotees. The day holds immense spiritual importance as it is thought that prayers offered to Lord Ganesha on Lambodara Sankashti Chaturthi help in overcoming obstacles and achieving prosperity.



Date and Timings of Paush Sankashti Chaturthi 2025

Date : Friday, 17 January 2025

: Friday, 17 January 2025 Start Time : 4:05 AM on 17 January 2025

: 4:05 AM on 17 January 2025 End Time: 5:30 AM on 18 January 2025

Rituals of Sankashti Chaturthi

Sankashti Chaturthi is observed with a day-long fast and a special puja dedicated to Lord Ganesha. Devotees start by offering 21 pairs of durva (sacred grass), which is considered highly auspicious. The rituals include bathing the Ganesha idol with pure water, reciting the Atharvashirsha 21 times or chanting “Om Gan Ganapataye Namah” 108 times. Offerings of flowers, incense, and modaks (sweet dumplings) are made, followed by prayers.

The day culminates with moonrise, which holds significant importance. Devotees perform the Chandra Darshan (moon sighting), offer water (Arghya) to the moon, and pray for blessings before breaking their fast.

Moonrise Timings in Major Cities on Lambodara Sankashti Chaturthi 2025

City Moonrise Time Mumbai 9:32 PM Pune 8:28 PM Nagpur 9:04 PM Nashik 9:27 PM Kolhapur 9:28 PM Aurangabad 9:21 PM Sawantwadi 9:30 PM Satara 9:28 PM Solapur 9:20 PM Nagpur 9:04 PM Sangli 9:26 PM Malwan 9:31 PM Indore 9:16 PM Gwalior 9:04 PM Goa 9:30 PM

As you celebrate, may this day fill your life with joy and positivity. Happy Lambodara Sankashti Chaturthi!