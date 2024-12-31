Sankashti Chaturthi In 2025 Full List: Important Dates, Muhurt, And All About This Auspicious Festive

In 2025, Vinayak Chaturthi and Sankashti Chaturthi will be celebrated on various dates, offering devotees a chance to honor Lord Ganesha, the revered deity of wisdom, education, and inspiration. Lord Ganesha, known for his joy, passion for sweets, and connection to all through various arts, is a universal figure who brings grace and devotion. His worship is performed on Chaturthi Tithi in both Shuddha and Vadya Paksha each month, symbolizing eternal devotion and divine blessings.

The year 2025 is starting. In 2024, the implementation of the new resolution will begin by avoiding, correcting and correcting the mistakes made. The new year 2025 begins with desires, expectations, aspirations, dreams and resolutions. In many ways, 2025 is considered a special and unique year. There is a month in 2025, in which the wonderful mahayoga of 3 Chaturthi has come together. The year 2025 begins and ends with Vinayaka Chaturthi. In 2025, let's know the year-round Vinayaka Chaturthi and Sankashti Chaturthi date, The Angarak Yoga of Vinayaka Chaturthi and the Angarak Yoga of Sankashta Chaturthi.

Vinayaka Chaturthi and Sankasht Chaturthi in the year 2025

In the year 2025, the dates for Vinayak Chaturthi (Shukla Paksha) and Sankashti Chaturthi (Krishna Paksha) are as follows:

January : 3rd January (Friday) - Paush Month Shukla Paksha, and 17th January (Friday) - Paush Month Krishna Paksha

: 3rd January (Friday) - Paush Month Shukla Paksha, and 17th January (Friday) - Paush Month Krishna Paksha February : 1st February (Saturday) - Magha Month Shukla Paksha (Shri Ganesh Jayanti), and 16th February (Sunday) - Magha Month Krishna Paksha

: 1st February (Saturday) - Magha Month Shukla Paksha (Shri Ganesh Jayanti), and 16th February (Sunday) - Magha Month Krishna Paksha March : 3rd March (Monday) - Falgun Month Shukla Paksha, and 17th March (Monday) - Falgun Month Krishna Paksha

: 3rd March (Monday) - Falgun Month Shukla Paksha, and 17th March (Monday) - Falgun Month Krishna Paksha April : 1st April (Tuesday) - Chaitra Month Shukla Paksha (Angarak Yog), and 16th April (Wednesday) - Chaitra Month Krishna Paksha

: 1st April (Tuesday) - Chaitra Month Shukla Paksha (Angarak Yog), and 16th April (Wednesday) - Chaitra Month Krishna Paksha May: 1st May (Thursday) - Vaisakha Month Shukla Paksha, 16th May (Friday) - Vaisakha Month Krishna Paksha, and 30th May (Friday) - Jyeshtha Month Shukla Paksha

1st May (Thursday) - Vaisakha Month Shukla Paksha, 16th May (Friday) - Vaisakha Month Krishna Paksha, and 30th May (Friday) - Jyeshtha Month Shukla Paksha June : 28th June (Saturday) - Ashadha Month Shukla Paksha, and 14th June (Saturday) - Jyeshtha Month Krishna Paksha

: 28th June (Saturday) - Ashadha Month Shukla Paksha, and 14th June (Saturday) - Jyeshtha Month Krishna Paksha July : 28th July (Monday) - Shravan Month Shukla Paksha, and 14th July (Monday) - Ashadha Month Krishna Paksha

: 28th July (Monday) - Shravan Month Shukla Paksha, and 14th July (Monday) - Ashadha Month Krishna Paksha August : 12th August (Tuesday) - Shravan Month Krishna Paksha (Angarak Yog), and 27th August (Wednesday) - Bhadrapada Month Shukla Paksha (Ganeshotsav)

: 12th August (Tuesday) - Shravan Month Krishna Paksha (Angarak Yog), and 27th August (Wednesday) - Bhadrapada Month Shukla Paksha (Ganeshotsav) September : 10th September (Wednesday) - Bhadrapada Month Krishna Paksha, and 25th September (Thursday) - Ashwin Month Shukla Paksha

: 10th September (Wednesday) - Bhadrapada Month Krishna Paksha, and 25th September (Thursday) - Ashwin Month Shukla Paksha October : 25th October (Saturday) - Ashwin Month Shukla Paksha, and 10th October (Friday) - Ashwin Month Krishna Paksha

: 25th October (Saturday) - Ashwin Month Shukla Paksha, and 10th October (Friday) - Ashwin Month Krishna Paksha November : 24th November (Monday) - Kartika Month Shukla Paksha, and 8th November (Saturday) - Kartika Month Krishna Paksha

: 24th November (Monday) - Kartika Month Shukla Paksha, and 8th November (Saturday) - Kartika Month Krishna Paksha December: 23rd December (Tuesday) - Margashirsha Month Shukla Paksha (Angarak Yog), and 7th December (Sunday) - Margashirsha Month Krishna Paksha.

Difference Between Vinayaka and Sankashti Chaturthi

Vinayaka Chaturthi, also known as Shuddha Chaturthi, occurs during the Shukla Paksha (waxing moon) of each month and is observed at midday, with the focus on the sun. In contrast, Sankashti Chaturthi, falling during the Krishna Paksha (waning moon), is observed after moonrise, with the emphasis on sighting the moon. This is the key difference between the two observances. Both Chaturthis are important for Ganesh Vrat, with two Chaturthis each month, totaling twenty-four occurrences in a year, each associated with a different incarnation of Lord Ganesha.

Vinayaka and Sankashti Chaturthi Vrat Method

On Sankashti Chaturthi, devotees observe a full-day fast and break it after sighting the moon in the evening. For Vinayaka Chaturthi, the fast is similar to an Ekadashi fast, with devotees fasting until the following day. If fasting is not feasible, worshipping Lord Ganesha and chanting mantras like "Om Siddhivinayakaya Namah" and "Om Ganapataye Namah" at least 108 times is encouraged. Additionally, reciting the Atharvashirsha, a hymn dedicated to Lord Ganesha, is considered highly beneficial. This hymn, when recited with devotion and clear pronunciation, is believed to bring divine blessings and stability, especially during challenging times.

