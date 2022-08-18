SDF Online Free 28 Day Mega Master Course in English & Hindi

Shreans Daga Foundation is a non-profit organization that aims to be the largest free distributor of mindful practices, guided meditations, courses and literature in the wellness space. Its mission is to spread spiritual practices and awareness on the power of mindfulness through daily and weekly guided meditations, talks and videos in the hope that people inculcate the habit of meditating and can access this for free. They build on existing philosophies, ancient wisdom, new techniques and offer scientific, practical approaches that can be applied in everyday life. SDF prides itself in being able to curate and present complex ideologies into simple, palatable content and courses, live and recorded, that no other app, website, master or guru is doing for free. It creates content in both English and Hindi, trying to be accessible to as many people as possible in India.

SDF's flagship offering: the Manifestation Decoded Course is unique in its own way. It's a 28 day live online mega master course that offers a guiding hand to the participants to inculcate the habit of meditation, build a community, learn manifestation techniques, and live with awareness. For the duration of this course, people will attend 1-2 hour sessions daily, held by Shreans Daga and Varun Daga in English and in Hindi.It will include a talk, a meditation, an exercise on some topics and sometimes even homework and journaling.

The course has been curated in a logical way, covering a wide range of topics in a chronological manner.The response for this course in previous courses has been heartwarming to say the least. Thousands of people registered, attended and recommended the course further. This time around, on popular demand, we have decided to go bigger and introduce the workshop in Hindi to reach out to a bigger audience to benefit.‘Our greatest joy comes from hearing about our participants' transformation journeys. Nothing motivates and fulfils us more than knowing that millions of people around the world feel empowered after completing this incredible 28-day journey with us.’ says, Shreans Daga. ‘From people sharing stories of sleeping better, releasing past traumas, conquering an anxiety disorder, building healthier relationships or manifesting a dream house – we’ve heard it all! And each story and achievement is precious to us, whether big or small. It is what drives us to give our best to the Shreans Daga Foundation community.’ said, Varun Daga