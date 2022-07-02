Selected Pre-Raphaelite and Symbolist Art at Christie's Online

New Delhi, July 2 The Isabel Goldsmith Collection: Selected Pre-Raphaelite and Symbolist Art, which spans more than 40 years of collecting, will be accessible online from June 30 through July 14 as a part of London's Classic Week Summer edition.

The collection, which consists of 87 pieces, addresses topics such as sleep, dreams, the afterlife, spirituality, beauty, literature, and classical subjects. The star lot of the auction, The return of Orpheus by Sidney Harold Meteyard

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor