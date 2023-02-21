Setting the tone for leisurely weekends in 2023

New Delhi, Feb 21 Recreational weekends will take on a whole new meaning as the The Big Turf Carnival, will feature a broad variety of activities all under one roof.

The Carnival, is set to entertain Mumbai residents over three weekends in the spring and summer months of February, March, and April, will feature a variety of local foods, drinks, flea markets, activities, and games in addition to the RWITC's customary nighttime horse races. This experience is a one-stop shop for anyone wanting to let their hair down in a fun-filled manner over the course of a weekend. Games available include the infamous Monster, which is the world's most epic inflatable obstacle.

Explore the lovely flea market and buy your heart out if you enjoy indulging in home-made treats and trinkets. For those who thrive on food, don't neglect to tuck into the mouthwatering treats at the carefully selected food stalls. Additionally, you can engage in a brief workshop to pick up a new skill while getting your hands blissfully muddy with the earthy art of pottery. You can then take your finished product home. The National Association for Blind also organises foot massages and psychic readings

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor