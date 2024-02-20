Shab-e-Barat 2024 Date: When Is 15th Night of Sha'ban in India? Know Significance and Key Facts

Marking a significant night in the Islamic calendar, Shab-e-Barat arrives in India before the holy month of Ramadan. This night, observed by Muslims, holds particular importance for Sunni Muslims, especially those following the Barelvi and Deobandi schools of thought.

Understanding the Meaning:

translates to "night" in Urdu, while is an Arabic term roughly meaning "innocence" or "salvation." It is believed that on this night, falling 15 days before Ramadan, God determines the fortunes of individuals for the coming year and grants forgiveness.

When is Shab-e-Barat in 2024?

Shab-e-Barat occurs on the 15th day of the Islamic month of Shaban.

In India, the celebrations begin after sunset on Sunday, February 25, 2024, and continue until the next sunset, marking the evening of Monday, February 26, 2024.

Significance and Traditions:

Muslims believe Shab-e-Barat marks the night when God seals people's fates related to life and death until the following year.

Prayers and worship throughout the night are central to seeking forgiveness for sins.

Known as the "Night of Forgiveness," Muslims pray for personal blessings and offer prayers for deceased relatives, visiting graveyards to pay respects.

Some Muslims choose to observe a fast the following day.

Key Facts about Shab-e-Barat: