Shab-e-Barat 2024: WhatsApp Status, Messages and Wishes for Laylat al-Bara’ah

Shab-e-Barat, also known as Laylat al-Bara’ah, is the Muslim Night of 'Fortune and Forgiveness'. It is a cultural celebration marked by people of the Muslim community across India.

Laylat al-Bara’ah is observed on the 15th day of Shaban by Muslims who believe that Allah decides the fortune and future of all creatures on this night. It will start from the ‘namaz e maghrib’ on Sunday (February 25) and culminate with ‘namaz e fazar’ on Monday (February 26).

To mark Shab-e-Barat 2024, we have compiled a list of Shab-e-Barat 2023 wishes, Shab-e-Barat Mubarak 2024 messages, Shab-e-Barat greetings, Shab-e-Barat SMS to share with your family and friends.

WhatsApp Message: On the Night of Fortune and Forgiveness, Focus on Prayers and Remember To Be Thankful to Allah. Have a Blessed Shab E-Barat 2023.

WhatsApp Status: If You Can Forgive Yourself, Then You Can Forgive Everyone. Happy Shab E-Barat to You and Your Family.

WhatsApp Wishes: May Allah Provide You With Solace, Bundles of Happiness, Good Health and Wealth Throughout the Year. Shab E-Barat Mubarak.

WhatsApp Message Reads: On This Night of Fortune and Forgiveness, Remember Mistakes Are Forgiven, Only if You Get the Courage To Admit Them. Shab-E-Barat 2023 Mubarak!

This night, observed by Muslims, holds particular importance for Sunni Muslims, especially those following the Barelvi and Deobandi schools of thought.