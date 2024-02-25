Shab-e-Barat 2024: Mumbai Police Issues Guidelines for Those Observing 15th Night of Sha'ban on February 25 and 26

Mumbai police have urged those observing ‘Shab-e-barat’ to follow guidelines and ensure that no one is inconvenienced strictly.

Shab-e-barat, or the ‘night of forgiveness,’ is observed on the 15th day of Shaban by Muslims who believe that Allah decides the fortune and future of all creatures on this night. It will start from the ‘namaz e maghrib’ on Sunday and culminate with ‘namaz e fazar’ on Monday.

A meeting was held on Saturday, February 24, during which it was decided that five additional commissioners of police, 13 DCPs, 1,200 officers, and 5,500 personnel, including home guards and SRPF units, will be deployed to maintain law and order, reported PTI.

“Social media posts will be monitored, and youth have been told not to ride triple seat or indulge in unnecessary honking. Everyone observing Shab-e-barat must strictly follow all police guidelines and ensure that no one is inconvenienced,” an official said.

CCTV cameras across the metropolis will be used to keep tabs, and strict action will be taken against those violating norms, the official said.

