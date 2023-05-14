Shake and Stir

By life

New Delhi, May 14 Put your barman hat on and enjoy the poison of your choice while you kick back and unwind with your loved ones, whether it's a martini with a twist, a summery whisky concoctioan or an Indian-inspired beverage. Try these recipes from Pernod Ricard India!



ABSOLUT ESPRESSO MARTINI

Ingredients

Ice Cubes

1 1/2 Parts Absolut Vodka

3/4 Part Kahlua

3/4 Part Espresso

3 Whole Coffee Beans

Method

Fill a cocktail shaker with ice cubes

Add 1 1/3 Parts Vodka, 2/3 Part Kahlua, and 2/3 Part Espresso

Shake well to get the foam on top, and strain it into a cocktail or martini glass. Garnish by placing three coffee beans on top



ABSOLUT COSMOPOLITAN

Ingredients

Ice Cubes

1 1/3 Parts Absolut Citron

2/3 Part Triple Sec

2/3 Part Lime Juice

2/3 Part Cranberry Juice

1 Twist Orange Zest

Method

Fill a shaker with ice cubes

Add all ingredients

Shake and strain into a cocktail glass. Garnish with an orange zest twist



BALLANTINE'S COLD BREW KICK

Ingredients

35 ml Ballantine's Finest Whisky

15 ml coffee liqueur (Kahlua)

Cold Brew Coffee

5 ml sugar syrup

Method

Fill a shaker with ice

Pour in Ballantine's Finest, coffee liqueur, and simple syrup. Top with cold-brew coffee

Shake it up

Serve for the perfect wake-up call



BALLANTINE'S SUMMER PITCHER

Ingredients

100 ml Ballantine's Finest Whisky

25 ml Fresh Lemon Juice

25 ml Lillet Blanc (Substitute: sweet white vermouth)

400 ml Lemon Soda

1 Lemon

Green Grapes

Method

Fill your jug with 15-20 ice cubes

Add a handful of Lemon Slices and halved Green Grapes

Pour in 100 ml of Ballantine's Finest, 25 ml of fresh lemon juice, 25 ml Lillet Blanc

Top with 400 ml of Lemonade

Give it a good stir and pour out a round



L77 KASHMIRI SAFFRON SOUR

Ingredients

Longitude 77 Indian Single Malt Whisky - 60 ml

Kashmiri Saffron Syrup - 30 ml

Lime Juice - 20 ml

Egg White / Magic Velvet - 3 drops

Garnish

Kashmiri Chilli Oil

Kashmiri Saffron Strands

Method

Add all ingredients in a cocktail shaker, dry shake

Add ice and shake well

Fine strain in a chilled Nick & Nora glass

Garnish with saffron/chili oil using a dropper



L77 RATNAGIRI ALPHONSO MANGO SMASH

Ingredients

Longitude 77 Indian Single Malt Whisky - 60ml

Alphonso Mango Juice (aamras) - 20ml

Lime Juice - 15ml

Mint Syrup - 20ml

Cow Milk - 30ml

Garnish

Slice of Ratnagiri Alphonso Mango/Mango Leather (Aam Papad)

Method

Add all ingredients in a cocktail shaker (except milk), add ice, and shake well

Strain & add milk, allow this to settle. Filter through a coffee filter

Serve in an Old-Fashioned glass with Ice Block, Garnish with Aam Papad

