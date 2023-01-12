'Shanti, Samridhi, Maitri Ka Sangam Jain Dharma'- A book on ‘Jainism’ Driving people on the path of Jain ideologies

Former Vice-Chancellor of Rajasthan University Professor K.L. Kamal's book 'Shanti Samridhi Maitri Ka Sangam Jain Dharma' written on the ideologies of Jainism is an excellent effort by the writer. In spite of not being related to the Jain clan, Professor Kamal has described the principles of Jainism through this book in a very simple manner and by including all the aspects, like the principles of Anekant, Asteya, Ahinsa, etc. Professor Kamal says, 'The reason for developing interest in Jainism is that it is completely scientific. Also, Mahavira, the 24th Tirthankara of Jainism, has a charismatically attractive personality who described the darshan of “Anekant”. This diversity is the key to solving many complex problems." This short book written in the local dialect of Hindi is unique in itself from other books written on similar subjects in terms of style and content because, in the book, the readers get to know about the important events related to the birth and life of Teerthankar Mahavira along with Jain principles through the chapter 'Teerthankar Mahavir ka adwitiya vyaktitva’ (Teerthsnkar Mahavira’s incredible personality).

From the chapters described in the book like 'Panchsheel Darshan of Mahavir' and 'Mahavir aur adunikta’ ('Mahavira and Modernity), the readers will know about Mahavira's thoughts and also be informed that Mahavira was a follower of modern principles. The book states that Mahavira was a modern, progressive scientist born about twenty-seven hundred years ago. The book includes studies of Karl Marx, Vivekananda, and Gandhi along with Mahavira. The chapter also presents a new perspective to the readers on the path adopted by Tirthankara Mahavira for a non-violent world. Along with this, today's generation will be greatly benefited by reading the goodness and ideologies of Jainism presented modestly in this book. In the end, the author has also given information to the readers about the books written by other authors related to Jainism and Jain ideology. Overall, this 100-page book on Jainism, which can be easily carried anywhere, is a good effort to make any person aware of the characteristics of Jainism and the principles of Tirthankar Mahavira by reading it in a short time. In the end, it is pertinent to mention that Prof. Kamal who has been conferred with unique awards like National Unity Award, Bharat Bandhu, and Indira Gandhi Sadbhavna awards was awarded the rank of colonel by the Government of India during his tenure as Vice-Chancellor.