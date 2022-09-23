Shashank Agarwal, A Chicago-Based Entrepreneur, and Data Scientist, Shares Golden Nuggets to Leading a Digital Nomad Lifestyle

With the advent of the internet and smartphone technology, it is becoming increasingly easier for people to get away from their 9-to-5 jobs and work remotely. However, this relatively new lifestyle has its own challenges, including isolation, lack of self-care, and struggling to stay productive. Nevertheless, there's someone helping everyone, dipping their toes into the location-independent lifestyle, Shashank Agarwal.The young data scientist is uplifting his fellow digital nomads to lead a better lifestyle by sharing his experiences on Expanding Ourselves. He frequently shares valuable insights into maintaining a self-improvement routine for everyone working remotely.

According to him, the most important thing to establishing a digital nomad lifestyle is firstly getting a fully remote jobs or becoming an online freelancer and creating an optimal day to day routine. Time management is key in maintaining a delicate balance as a digital nomad. With all the demands one would likely face, etching out a set schedule will help establish routines that could be catalysts to one's success. Setting a schedule for dedicated work allows a clearer picture of when to work, when to travel, when to relax, and how to budget for time. Moreover, Shashank believes multitasking can deliver plenty of benefits when done well. However, if mismanaged, it can be an absolute killer to the digital nomad's A-game. Taking it one thing at a time and not overloading oneself, especially in the early stages as a digital nomad, will establish a healthy pattern. He also touches on the mental health aspect of digital nomads, which can be challenging to maintain when working in isolation and being the only person managing the whole online hustle. "With so many things along the way that can stress you out, you'll need something to promote balance. Whether its yoga, going for runs, or hitting the gym, regular exercise will do wonders for your overall performance as a digital nomad." Said, Shashank Agarwal

Shashank is big on solving global problems, and as a data analyst, he leverages an analytical approach to come up with efficient solutions. On his personal website Expanding Ourselves., he talks about a variety of topics, including passion finding, mental well-being, growth mindset, fitness, coding, and analytics, and some of the most valuable skillsets leading to success in the digital entrepreneurship lifestyle. And to provide people with a practical example to drive inspiration from, he shares his experience living as a digital nomad who's on top of his game in health, wealth, and productivity.Anyone looking for guiding light on their journey to becoming location independent should check out Shashank Agarwal's blog and absorb every key insight he shares.