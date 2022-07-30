Shimmer, shine and all things fine

New Delhi, July 30 Designer Siddartha Tytler's designs are known for their extra edge. Whether it's the structuring, layering or fine detailing, his garments make for striking India-modern pieces.

He showcased his couture line, "Shan Shui" that consisted of contemporary gowns, lavish lehengas, cocktail dresses in classic jewel tones. In Chinese, Shan Shui refers to a style of art that involves painting of natural landscapes with brush and ink. There are three basic elements that make a painting wholesome - mountains, rivers and sometimes waterfalls.

For menswear, Tytler kept the glamour intact with his velvet sherwanis, embellished jackets and statement bandhgalas. Farhan Akhtar and Guru Randhawa turned showstoppers for the designer dressed in all-black ensembles.

The day ended with designer-duo Falguni and Shane Peacock's magnificent show titled, "Love Forever". Over the past few years, the Peacocks have emerged as the go-to-designers for the modern bride. Their designs are a celebration of Indian culture layered with contemporary opulence. With this couture outing, they showcased a variety of handcrafted voluminous skirts, veils detailed with feathers & crystals and immaculately crafted blouses. Actress Sara Ali Khan closed the show for the duo in a midnight blue lehenga.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor