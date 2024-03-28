Shiv Jayanti Tithi 2024: Best Wishes, Quotes, Messages to Share on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti

Shiv Jayanti Tithi Nusar 2024: The birth anniversary of the valiant Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is celebrated on February 19 in Maharashtra. However, Shivaji's birth anniversary, also known as Shiv Jayanti Tithi according to the Hindu calendar, is observed on a different date. This year, it falls on March 28, 2024. Shiv Jayanti is celebrated enthusiastically across the Maharashtra and other Marathi speaking communities.He was a legendary warrior and visionary ruler. His legacy of courage, justice, and compassion continues to inspire millions. Let's celebrate his enduring impact and pledge to uphold his noble ideals of integrity and inclusivity.

Inspiring quotes by the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

1. "Respect your enemy's strength without underestimating your own."

2. "Keep your head held high, never bowing down."

3. "True governance is built on the foundation of willpower, not just weaponry."

4. "Freedom is a fundamental right, bestowed upon all."

5. "Learn not only from your own mistakes but also from the errors of others."

6. "Courageous individuals honor and respect the wisdom of the learned, for bravery stems from knowledge."

7. "Motherhood stands as the greatest right among all bestowed upon women."

8. "Enthusiasm transforms even the mightiest challenges into mere obstacles."



As we reflect on these inspiring quotes by the great Maratha King, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, let us internalize their wisdom and apply it to our lives. May we approach challenges with resilience, hold fast to our principles with unwavering determination, and treat all with respect and dignity. Let us strive to embody the spirit of Shivaji Maharaj, championing justice, freedom, and equality for all. In doing so, we honor his enduring legacy and contribute to a world guided by courage, integrity, and compassion. Jai Bhavani! Jai Shivaji!