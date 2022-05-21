Should you rent jewellery instead of buying it?

New Delhi, May 21 Imagine having a closet full of accessories that you can access at any time; that is the rental lifestyle for you!

Sakshi Goel, CEO of Rent N Flaunt shares reasons why renting is preferable to buying or at least warrants your consideration:

Economic reasons: If you don't like heavy sets, purchasing a Rs 75,000 kundan set for your wedding isn't the best investment you can make. In fact, if you rent these, it will cost you no more than Rs 8,000 for four days and the rest of the money can be spent on experiences. There is always an opportunity cost associated with any purchase; renting can help you avoid that cost entirely!

Practical reasons: We all dislike wearing jewellery in our daily lives. In fact, for Ind, jewellery is more like an investment, and purchasing gold is considered auspicious. Investments provide excellent returns, but they may not be appropriate for fashion. When you buy a jewellery set, it will not go with every outfit, nor will you want to wear it all the time. In this case, renting is the best option. You select the best of our heavy or chic jewellery without committing to it. Consider it a one-night stand!

Sustainable choice: The rental lifestyle is unquestionably more sustainable. Renting increases the lifespan of a product, making it slower. A majority of the brands are fast fashion brands that engage in mass production. Unsold products from all luxury handbag brands are burned. With a rental lifestyle, not only will demand be lower, but the product's life will be extended, making it slower in nature. You can slay in style without slaying the planet with the rental lifestyle.

Experiment: Experimenting is fun, but it comes at a price, especially when it comes to accessories, especially designer accessories. You may not want to wear the jewellery you purchase the following year, or it may go out of style. Renting accessories is the best way to experiment with style without spending a fortune.

Buying requires commitment: Buying is a huge financial and utility commitment, especially when it comes to jewellery. Most of the time, we splurge mindlessly in the name of retail therapy and then regret it. You use the jewellery, style it, and return it with no strings attached.

Above all, renting or other alternative consumption lifestyles should be explored and are a necessity of the hour. The fashion industry is one of the most polluting, and we all have a responsibility to reduce our impact. The rental lifestyle also makes you more mindful, which helps you make better fashion decisions!

