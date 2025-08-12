Shravan Angaraki Sankashti Chaturthi 2025: Check City Wise Moonrise Time and Significance of Fasting for Lord Ganesha On this Day

Tuesday's in Shravan is very special and Sankashti Chaturthi falling on this day is also important as it coincides with Angarki yog which is consider auspicious. It is said if you do this Sankashti Chaturthi vrat then it is equivalent to doing 12 normal Chaturthi. If you are fasting for this Sankashti Chaturthi then along with vrat and worshiping god, moonrise time is also important.

What is the moonrise time of Shravan Angaraki Sankashti Chaturthi?

Sankashti Chaturthi fast is considered the highest and best among the Ganesha fasts. Sankashti Chaturthi fast is observed on Vadya Chaturthi of every month. To gain eternal devotion to Ganesha, Ganapati worshippers observe the Sankashti Chaturthi fast of Ganesha on Sankashti Chaturthi of every month and keeping positive thoughts in mind anyone can keep this vrat.

Angaraki Sankashti Chaturthi Story

Angaraki Sankashti Chaturthi is a very rare occurrence , according to the Mudgal Purana, observing the fast of Angaraki Chaturthi is believed to prevent or resolve troubles. Ganesha blessed Mars, declaring that this Chaturthi named after him would be beneficial. Since then, Angaraki Chaturthi has been considered especially important. The Sankashta Chaturthi fast is an ancient practice, faithfully observed in India for thousands of years, highlighting its significance. The fast is observed with the aim of fulfilling wishes, and devotees believe that performing it with devotion leads to the fulfillment of their desires through the grace of Lord Ganesha.

City wise Moonrise Time