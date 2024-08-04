Shravan Somvar 2024: Historical Significance Of 16 Mondays Fast, Puja Vidhi and Shubh Muhurat Details

As Shravan begins on the 5th of August this year, falling on a Monday, we have the unique occurrence of five Shravana Mondays. This is an auspicious time to delve into the importance of the Sola Somwar Vrat. The Sola Somwar Vrat is a sacred vow dedicated to Lord Shiva, observed by both men and women. This fast can be initiated on any Monday of the Shukla Paksha in the months of Vaishakh, Shravan, Kartik, or Magh, and is continued for sixteen consecutive Mondays.

During this fast, devotees take a vow and worship Lord Shankara every Monday. Some may choose to fast entirely, while others may eat after the puja. The offerings include granulated sugar or roti, which is divided into three parts before being offered to Shiva. One part is offered to Shiva, the second is distributed as prasad, and the third is consumed by the devotee. On the 17th Monday, devotees perform a grand puja at a temple, offering special flowers such as Suvarnachampaka, Bel, Kamal, Bakul, and Pannag. The prasad prepared for this occasion includes five shers of dough, savvasher ghee, and savvasher jaggery, roasted on cow dung cakes. This prasad is also divided into three parts: one part is kept in front of Shiva, the second is shared as prasad, and the third is distributed among the devotees, including sixteen Brahmin brothers-in-law who are invited to partake in the meal. This fast is believed to fulfill wishes.

Near the city of Amravati in Vidarbha, there once was a beautiful forest with a Shiva temple. Once, Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati visited this temple and engaged in a playful dispute. When a divine attendant named Deval sided with Shiva, Parvati, in a fit of anger, cursed him, causing him to fall ill. Later, other divine beings suggested that Deval observe the sixteen Mondays fast to cure his ailment. He followed their advice and was miraculously healed. Impressed, Parvati inquired about the secret of his recovery and learned about the powerful fast.

Another story associated with this fast involves Goddess Parvati. When her son, Lord Ganesha, became estranged, she performed the sixteen Mondays fast to bring him back. This fast is believed to cleanse one of sins and diseases and is also performed to fulfill desires. Many devotees undertake this fast with great devotion.

The Solah Somvar Vrat is a popular Hindu fast observed for 16 consecutive Mondays during the holy month of Shravan to worship Lord Shiva. Here are the key rituals and procedures to follow:

- Begin the fast on the first Monday of Shravan and continue for 16 weeks without interruption.

- Wake up early, take a bath, and dress in clean clothes.

- Organize the puja items and ingredients.

- Visit a nearby Shiva temple or set up a home altar with the deity's idol.

Perform Puja

- Perform Abhishek on the Shivling with Panchamrit (mixture of milk, curd, ghee, honey, sugar), rice, fruits, chandan, and perfume.

- Offer Bel Patra, Bel Phal (wood apple fruit), and bhang leaves.

- Chant and offer flowers, nuts, betel leaves, coconut, and a sweet dish to Lord Shiva.

- Recite the Solah Somvar Vrat Katha and conclude with aarti.

Observe the Fast

- Maintain the fast by consuming only fruits or a proper lunch/dinner, avoiding salty foods.

- Light a lamp around the Shivling in the evening.

Complete the Puja

- On the 16th Monday, perform the entire puja with utmost devotion.

- Seek Lord Shiva's blessings and express gratitude.

The Solah Somvar Vrat is believed to cleanse the mind, body and soul, remove obstacles, and grant health, prosperity and a happy married life. It is commonly observed by unmarried women seeking a good life partner.

In contrast, in states like Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Goa, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu, Sawan will begin on August 5 and conclude on September 3.