Shreya Malhotra is taking the fashion industry by awe with her amazing fashion sense.

You are never too young to follow your calling, and Shreya Malhotra found hers just at the age of 20. Shreya Malhotra is known as Shreya.x. She is a fashion influencer. She is quite famous on social media platforms. She is regarded as one of the most amazing influencers. She regularly posts stuff about fashion, travel, and lifestyle. Her journey started to take a turn for the good when the whole world was stuck under the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic. When the COVID-19 pandemic started, she just had 2000 followers. Shreya was consistent, and in a little more than a year, she gathered more than 100,000 followers. At only 20 years old, she has already travelled extensively, worked with some of the top brands by patterning and collaborating with them, and is a full-time student at a university where she is studying business management and marketing, in addition to being a full-time blogger.

Shreya has collaborated with a number of top business brands, including Oh Polly, Fashion Nova, Shein, and Pretty Little Thing. Her love of travel has given her a lot of possibilities. She recently travelled on a PR trip with Virgin Voyages to mark the beginning of their Mediterranean cruise, which visited popular European locations like Barcelona and Ibiza. In the seven months since the year 2022 began, Shreya has visited opulent locations like Dubai, Tulum, Los Angeles, and many other dream places like cruises in the Mediterranean sea, Marbella, Santorini, Saint Tropez, Monaco, and the Amalfi coast. She attended a number of high-profile events in 2022, including numerous fashion shows for businesses like Oh Polly. In addition to modelling, Shreya is passionate about style. She has participated in numerous photo shoots, including the Payal Malhotra Haute Couture photo shoot in Dubai. In addition to making fashion and beauty content, Shreya also offers her followers travel advice, earning her a devoted fan base.

