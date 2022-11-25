Shubham Tiwari is Working Hard for Helping Women and Children of Our Nation

Children and women in our country, India, have been suffering for a long time. Sadly, only a few have a roof over their heads, a bare minimum of food for consumption, and a lack of education. Our developing nation has many schemes that offer relief to the needy in our country; however, awareness about them still needs to reach the masses.

Today women, children, and the elderly have become victims of the scarcity of food, shelter, and clothing. The demand to make a change and offer more options for relief has become important. Shubham Tiwari understands the everyday problems, such as the lack of money, food, and shelter in the lives of minors, women, and the elderly. Due to this notion, Shubham, founder of Tiwar Foundation, has distributed 50,000 sanitary pads in his native city, Rajasthan. He also saved more than 10,000 people during the second calamitic wave of coronavirus.

The thought about the importance of sanitary pads became more popular after Pad Man, the movie starring Akshay Kumar. Today, it is seen as an item of necessity. Shubham helped the underprivileged women in the rural areas of our country that were using cloth instead of pads because they didn't have the money to buy pads. Moreover, such women suffered from infections caused by reusing the same cloth. His foundation has bought Menstrual Hygiene Management into the limelight and helped women understand the long-term benefits of using pads instead of reusing cloth.

Likewise, Shubham Tiwari's foundation is also helping the children by offering food, shelter, and education. The 1000K members of his non-government organization have managed to help more than 95K children and have even raised 300 million as funds. The foundation is helping children that need special care too.

Additionally, the Tiwar Foundation has offered food to more than 50,000 people, which has boosted the health of many families. Besides this, shelters are also provided to the elderly in our country. The vast majority of members and donors also belong to countries outside of India. Therefore, the initiatives of the organization have a global presence.

Shubham was born and brought up in Bhilwara, Rajasthan. Therefore, his major initiative of helping women, children, and the elderly began in the same city. The inspiration for starting an online NGO came from looking at the unprivileged in our society, i.e., those who don't have the necessities. Shubham came across such people almost every day and could not understand their situation until he contacted them in person. Upon his first interaction, he learned that people have skills but don't have enough job opportunities. Therefore, they make do with whatever opportunity comes to them. As a result, the rural people of our nation have more skillful than the urban citizens. So, the journey to support their families came into Shubham's mind. He thought that such people should not suffer even though they are skillful and should at least have access to the necessities in times of crisis. His thought of helping the rural citizens of India resulted in the creation of the Tiwar Foundation.

Lack of education is also a major issue for labor in our country. It prevents them from learning about the opportunities around them. Moreover, it limits access to knowledge to a friend, colleague, or contractor. The Tiwar Foundation offers free education to children, women, and the elderly. Therefore, such things would no longer become obstacles in our country's growing rural population. Moreover, such children can grow up to create their NGOs and help to eliminate poverty, lack of education, and similar issues in our country.

The clothes provided to the unprivileged help to protect them against the weather condition. It keeps them warm during chilly winters, prevents women from unwarranted attacks, decreases incidents of death, and offers protection against everyday dust. It also makes them feel like a part of the country, not separated by class, gender, or other reasons.

The initiatives taken by our country's youth have motivated others to step up and take measures to improve the nation's conditions. We can only hope that the Tiwar Foundation of Shubham Tiwari takes more initiative and contributes to resolving our country's problems.