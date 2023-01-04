Singer, writer and performer Islam Barkati, aka Islam Raja, creates ripples of growth in religion-based music

The music industry flourishes because of self-driven and passionate music artists like Islam Barkati.

The more we talk about a few individuals taking over their respective fields and doing exceptionally well in their careers, the more we feel the need to hold more discussions around them for the world to know their brilliance and

genius. Many of such extremely brilliant minds have done wonders in their sectors and have gone ahead in igniting the fire within others to chase their dreams and achieve them one by one. The world of music has seen the

rise of many such professionals in the form of singers and performers, but still, there are a few rare gems who ensure to offer people something that they can keep close to their hearts. We saw how Islam Barkati, aka Islam Raja, did the same in the world of music, especially with his religion-based songs that cater to a niche audience.

Islam Barkati stands tall and unique as a one-of-a-kind singer, stage performer and music artist who never misses an opportunity to express his feelings for the one above through his songs. This quality and approach of

his in music has what helped him propel forward in the industry, which otherwise is known for massive saturation and competition. Going ahead in creating an outstanding presence of his with his traditional songs as a

stage performer and singer could become possible for his genuine love for his work and secondly because of his confidence in front of audiences.



He says that coming this far in the music space, which is so saturated with many established and emerging artists in the industry, was no cakewalk for him, but he focused on his visions through music and knew that his genuine

intent to reach people through the same would open doors of newer and exciting opportunities for him. Today, he is flourishing as a singer and music artist, not just through his Kalaams and Naat programs but also through YouTube.

On YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/@islambarkati-official4444/featured), his presence is growing with each passing day, which has what so far attained him a rising 6.5K subscriber base.