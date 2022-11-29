Skin slugging: Ace your winter glow

New Delhi, Nov 29 As the world grows smaller, one has the accessibility to a wide range of skincare products at their fingertips. Ever-evolving trends, layering instructions, and choosing the right creams and serums according to your skin type can be daunting.

However, if you are a skin enthusiast, chances are your skincare shelf is organised alphabetically and you keep abreast with the most inaccessible of secrets to immaculate skin. Thanks to Instagram Reels, skin slugging is one such recently discovered skin secret taking the internet by storm. life spoke to an expert of BiE-Beauty - a clean beauty brand and this is what we have discovered.

What is Slugging?

Even though some parts of India may not experience biting cold weather, winter is upon us one way or another. The season brings with it the horrors of dry and parched skin which cracks under pressure. The art of slugging demands that a thick, occlusive sealant be applied to your face, neck, and body as part of your skin regimen.

How does this help? If the environment around you is dry or non-humid, you risk losing essential skin moisture that escapes via a process named transepidermal water loss.

