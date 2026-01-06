Sleeping Health: How Peanut Butter Helps You Fall Asleep Faster

Sleeping Tips: Sleeping at night becomes nightmare as many people struggle with sleeping due to various reason. Even after lying in bed for hours, they can't fall asleep. As a result, they feel lethargic all day long and feel sleepy. If this happens regularly, it can definitely lead to many serious health problems, including obesity. Many people try various remedies to get a sound sleep, but they don't always work. In this situation, we have brought a solution for you. American doctor Kunal Sood has suggested a special trick for getting a good night's sleep.

For a sound sleep: Anesthesiologist and Pain Medicine Physician Dr. Kunal Sood has posted a video on Instagram in which he says that if you don't get a good night's sleep regularly, you can eat peanut butter. The various nutrients in peanut butter calm the brain and help in getting a good night's sleep.

How does it help?

Tryptophan: According to the doctor, peanut butter contains an amino acid called tryptophan, which helps in the production of serotonin hormones in the body. Serotonin keeps the brain calm, reduces stress, and helps in falling asleep. This is why the body feels relaxed after eating peanut butter. Healthy Fats: The good fats in peanut butter help in keeping blood sugar levels stable. Often, sleep is disrupted at night due to low or high blood sugar levels. Peanut butter slows down the absorption of carbohydrates, which prevents fluctuations in blood sugar and leads to better sleep. Magnesium: Peanut butter also contains magnesium, which calms the nervous system. This relaxes the muscles in the body and also improves the quality of sleep.

When and how much to eat?

Dr. Sood advises that you can eat one spoonful of peanut butter at least 2 hours before going to sleep. Doing so gives the body time to digest it, and it has a positive effect on sleep.

What precautions should you take?

The doctor said that peanut butter does not have the same effect on everyone. If someone has a peanut allergy or digestive problems, they should not eat it.