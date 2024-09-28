Solar Eclipse 2024: Surya Grahan Invisible in India, Impact Expected; Here Are Key Solutions

Understanding the underlying causes of behavioral issues in children can be a complex journey for parents, often leading to frustration as they face challenges such as disobedience, strange behavior, and emotional outbursts. One approach to uncovering these issues is to examine astronomical events, such as solar and lunar eclipses, that occurred nine months prior to the child's birth. It is believed that such eclipses can influence the mother's womb during pregnancy, which is why pregnant women are often advised to avoid looking at eclipses. Despite advancements in science, many continue to recognize the lasting impact of celestial bodies on our lives, reinforcing the notion that these effects are inevitable and profound.

Effects of the Solar Eclipse on October 2, 2024

The Solar Eclipse occurring on October 2, 2024, in Hasta Nakshatra will take place from 9:13 PM to 3:17 AM. Although this astronomical phenomenon will not be visible in India, its effects will still be felt. Traditionally, eclipses are viewed positively from a spiritual perspective.

This eclipse falls under the influence of Hasta Nakshatra. People experiencing the dasha of Mercury or Moon, particularly those with their dasha swami in this nakshatra, are encouraged to engage in more worship during this time. The strength of the Moon and Sun diminishes during the eclipse, often resulting in sudden obstacles in daily life and work.

Rahu, known for its tamasic qualities, exerts significant influence during this period, making it difficult for anyone to navigate its whims. With the Moon and Sun positioned in Virgo in front of Mercury, while Ketu is aligned with Rahu in Pisces, the dynamics of these celestial bodies are crucial.

The Moon represents the mind, while the Sun symbolizes the soul; both experience a decrease in their capabilities during the eclipse. Coupled with Mercury and Ketu, this alignment can hinder the power of all planets, leading to potential challenges. The Sun governs aspects of health such as bones, vision, gallbladder, and the digestive system, highlighting the importance of taking care of one’s health and diet during this time. It is advisable to limit communication, as Mercury governs expression, and practicing restraint in words can be beneficial.

Measures to Take During the Eclipse

During the eclipse, namasmaran (remembrance of God) is essential for spiritual connection. The Sun governs the right energy channel (Pingala) while the Moon influences the left channel (Ida). With the Sushumna channel active during the new moon, focus on enhancing your spirituality.

As the planet of Agni Tattva, the Sun (Ravi) embodies royal energy but can bring ego. Keep your ego in check; avoid arguments and refrain from starting new ventures.

Consume jaggery to help balance bile during the eclipse and consider donating jaggery and wheat to fourth-graders. Continue chanting your usual mantras to maintain your spiritual practice.