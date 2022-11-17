Something cooking for newly-wed couples

New Delhi, Nov 17 Welcome to married life! Now that you are done with all the wedding shenanigans, set aside some time to cook your favourite meal together. Cooking dinner together is a great opportunity for couples to work as a team and unwind after a long day.

Working together in the kitchen gives the couple a chance to enjoy each other's company rather than just eating a meal together while watching their favourite TV series.

If you are a couple looking to spend some quality time together or love to play the perfect host to your guests, here are some easy and delicious recipes specially curated by Voltas Beko that you can make just with a microwave and a refrigerator.

Choco Nutella French Toast - A indulgent breakfast to start your day!

Duration: 10 minutes

Ingredients:

2 Slices White Sandwich Bread

2 Tbsp Nutella

1 Egg

1/4 Cup Milk

2 Tbsp Sugar

1/4 tsp Cinnamon Powder

A few drops of Vanilla Extract

2 Tbsp Butter

Steps:

Generously spread Nutella on one side of each slice.

Butter the other side of both slices and keep aside.

In a separate bowl whisk together egg, milk, sugar, cinnamon and vanilla extract.

Put the bread slices on a microwave-safe plate and pour the egg mixture over it. Let the bread soak completely.

Turn the slices over after a few seconds so that both sides are well-soaked in the mixture.

Microwave for 2-3 minutes on high and turn the slices and microwave for 2-3 minutes.

Increase the time by 10 secs, depending on how you like your toasts and varying microwave temperature settings.

The quickest Margherita Pizza Ever!

Duration: 15 minutes

Ingredients

For sauce:

2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

350 ml tomato puree

3 medium-sized tomatoes

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor