Spice Up Your Weekend With This Cocktail Recipe
By IANS | Published: January 23, 2022 12:36 PM2022-01-23T12:36:04+5:302022-01-23T12:40:30+5:30
New Delhi, Jan 23 Home sheltering does not always have to mean being caught up in mundane chores, with Belvedere insight and a few ingredients from your pantry you can whip up a happy hour at home as you let your hair down and binge-watch your favourite movies! Like the sound of that?
Keep scrolling to discover Belvedere's delicious and easy-peasy cocktails that are sure to put you in a relaxed mood this pandemic season!
ICED LATTE
. 40 ml Belvedere Vodka
. 15 ml Your Choice of Milk
. 20 ml Cold Brew / Espresso
. 15 ml Natural Maple Syrup
. A Few Cubes of Ice
. A Pinch of Sea Salt
