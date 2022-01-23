Spice Up Your Weekend With This Cocktail Recipe

New Delhi, Jan 23 Home sheltering does not always have to mean being caught up in mundane chores, with Belvedere insight and a few ingredients from your pantry you can whip up a happy hour at home as you let your hair down and binge-watch your favourite movies! Like the sound of that?

Keep scrolling to discover Belvedere's delicious and easy-peasy cocktails that are sure to put you in a relaxed mood this pandemic season!

ICED LATTE

. 40 ml Belvedere Vodka

. 15 ml Your Choice of Milk

. 20 ml Cold Brew / Espresso

. 15 ml Natural Maple Syrup

. A Few Cubes of Ice

. A Pinch of Sea Salt

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor