Spiced Coffee Recipes for Winter!
By IANS | Published: January 27, 2022 11:51 AM2022-01-27T11:51:04+5:302022-01-27T12:00:07+5:30
New Delhi, Jan 27 Do you love coffee? While coffee shops are a favourite hangout place, the Covid guidelines have restricted this winter indulgence. Considering your caffeine needs Lavazza training centre shares spicy, hot & easy DIY coffee recipes for winter.
Vegan Spicy Pumpkin Cappuccino
A vegan and healthier option for one of the most famed recipes which you should try making at home this winter season. It's a tasty, delicious and very simple recipe to give a festive feeling.
Ingredients:
. 30ml espresso
