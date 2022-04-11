Spreading awareness around animal cruelty

New Delhi, April 11 To commemorate National Pet Day and in order to raise awareness about animal cruelty, Soulflower, has pledged to feed 300 stray animals every day as part of an initiative to help take care of their furry friends and to be a socially responsible organisation.

The brand believes that by serving four-legged friends and assisting volunteers in animal welfare, to help animals confined in harsh conditions and injected with formulas that are lethal for life.

This is the first brand to go beyond cruelty-free and into the care of animals and nature in general, guided by their values of kindness, compassion, love, and gratitude. India's first 'farm to face' beauty brand embraces clean beauty by using organic ingredients, cruelty-free and preservative-free effective solutions to enhance the natural glow on skin and hair without testing any products on their furry friends.

The brand's ambassador Palak Tiwari is an animal lover herself and is also a staunch proponent of adoption of stray animals. It has joined hands with her to promote their collective vision of uplifting and nurturing the strays and promoting natural skincare solutions that are made without adding any harmful chemicals or toxins.

"I am an ardent animal lover and I have never shied away from speaking about animal cruelty and hence Soulflower is very close to my heart, for their continuous efforts on raising awareness against product testing on animals. This National Pet Day, I urge everyone to take care of the animals around us and refrain from harming the paw-friends in anyway," said Palak Tiwari.

It also worked with Honorable Member of Parliament Smt. Maneka Gandhi, who shares the company's values of empowering and caring for stray animals.

Nature is the biggest inspiration behind every the brand's product, with the most potent, pure, and hand-selected natural ingredients. It specialises in natural

