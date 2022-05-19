Still stuck in pandemic blues? Here are some adventure sports that will make you feel alive again

New Delhi, May 19 Adventure sports have always been an escape from mundane life.

The COVID-19 pandemic led to a worldwide lockdown as restrictions forced people to stay indoors. The global health crisis had a huge impact on the adventure sports market, as the aviation and hospitality sectors also bore the brunt. However, with the adventure sports activities gradually opening now, it is time to set yourself free!

India is home to some stunning destinations, which in the last few years have been developed to house some thrilling adventures. Niharika Nigam, Director, Business Development at Jumpin Heights shares adventure sports activities that will help you beat the pandemic blues and get your adrenaline pumping while exploring some gorgeous landscapes in the most novel ways possible!

Bungy jumping: Quite popular among adrenaline junkies, this extreme adventure sport will make you forget all your worries as you see the world 'upside down'

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor