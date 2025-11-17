Stop Diabetes Before It Starts: Simple Lifestyle Changes Can Save Lives

The shadow of diabetes is spreading across all age groups, from young adults to the elderly. Experts emphasize that it is better to take preventive measures to avoid diabetes rather than trying to control it after it occurs. By consistently following healthy habits, the risk of diabetes can be reduced. Diabetes acts like a “slow poison,” gradually causing adverse effects on the body. Recurrent skin infections, urinary tract infections, heart attacks, kidney damage, paralysis, damage to the retina, and nerve damage in the legs are some of the consequences.

Out of every 100 people, 6 to 10 are at risk of diabetes. According to a study, the prevalence of diabetes among adults in India (aged 20–79) is 8.9%, while among people over 45 years, it rises to 19.8%.

To protect yourself, half of your plate should be filled with vegetables and salad. Include whole grains, plenty of water, lentils, and fruits in your daily diet. Avoid fried foods, fast food, cold beverages, and packaged snacks as much as possible. Engage in at least 30–45 minutes of walking, jogging, or yoga every day. Take short breaks every hour to stand, stretch, or walk. Ensure adequate sleep of 7–8 hours daily.

"Those who have a family history of diabetes should take extra precautions. Maintain a wholesome, nutritious diet. After the age of 40, everyone should undergo regular check-ups," says Dr. Nilesh Lomate, Diabetes and Hormone Specialist.

"Lifestyle changes can help reduce the risk of diabetes. Maintain a balanced, nutritious diet. Avoid sugar, bakery items, outside food, refined flour, and fried foods," says Dr. Mayura Kale, Diabetes Specialist.