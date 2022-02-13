Stressing about Valentine's Day outfit? Here's the celebrity inspired style guide!

Valentine's Day is just around the corner and if you are still fretting over what to wear for your date, then these celebrity-inspired outfit picks might ease your bewilderment.

Professional stylists and fashion experts always say that an individual can raise enough oomph if they choose to sport an outfit in which they feel more confident. So, before you look out for these ideas, the pro-tip to showcase your fashion best is: choose your outfit according to "what kind of a date it is" example-- a coffee date, a dinner date or a long-drive date?

These stunning looks by celebrities may help you with some fashion inspiration for the day:

1. Going for a lunch date or a coffee date? Then this elegant yet chick look donned by supermodel Hailey Bieber could serve as great outfit inspiration. As the spring season is here, an uber-cool loose top teamed up with tanned wide-leg pants could be the best attire for you to wear during the day time-date for Valentine's Day.

You can wear white sneakers or your go-to heels with this outfit. A saddlebag or a shoulder bag will look good with the attire. For your hair, either you can keep them loose, or can tie them in a clean upward tied bun like Hailey.

2. Ladies, are you even looking for an outfit inspiration if you haven't googled global star Priyanka Chopra for it? We all know that choosing a red coloured outfit is a difficult choice because then you have to take care of every section of your whole look to avoid a fashion disaster! Here, PeeCee shows you how to rock it with ease.

If you have a dinner date night for Valentine's Day, then just like Priyanka, you can tie a bold belt to accentuate your curves. Choose heels of a complementing colour with the outfit. Carry a baguette bag or an envelope clutch with the outfit. You can either keep your hair blow-dry loose or can tie a clean high ponytail. With minimal dewy makeup, and a nude pink or nude brown lip shade--you can carry the red attire look just like Priyanka Chopra.

3. White is the new trend, and yet again a little risky to carry if not paired with the right accessories. But, if you have thought of carrying a white outfit, then Bollywood diva Alia Bhatt tells you how to carry it with perfection. A white outfit should always be paired with something poppy to uplift the look.

Here, Alia's white coloured off-shoulder designer dress is a complete 'wow', but would have looked a little dull if it wasn't paired with these poppy orange boots. You can also pair your white outfit with a poppy coloured pair of heels. Keep your hair loose or in a lifted ponytail, as white coloured outfits usually look better with cleanly tied hair. A glossy makeup with a light shade of eyeshadow would do wonders. A quilted bag of the same colour as your heels would go with the look.

4. Have you planned for a long drive or a road trip date for this Valentine's? If yes, then this easy-breezy look by supermodel Gigi Hadid would serve as a great inspiration for you. A long shirt dress or a maxi dress would be great keeping in mind your comfort as well as the occasion! Pick any such dress of floral print and pair it with a thin belt. Pair the dress with a pair of sneakers or chunky loafers.

A shoulder/sling/canteen/waist bag would go with the attire. Keep your hair loose or tie them in a messy bun. Make sure your makeup should be subtly blended with a nude palette and pinkish lip shade, that will make you look fresh. Also, don't forget to carry your sunglasses!

5. If you are a fashionista, then you surely know widely the bright yellow colour is trending! Bollywood diva Anushka Sharma is sporting the best look that you can take inspiration from--if you are going to wear something in bright yellow colour. The best thing about this shade of outfit is you don't need to carry much of accessories with it. Just a pair of hoop earrings or danglers would work.

Carry a shoulder or a quilted bag if your dress something like Anushka. A pair of stilettos--of a complementary colour would go with the dress. Don't forget the rule--either match the colour of your heels with your handbag or your outfit. This coloured attire will look good on both a dinner date and a lunch date. Carry a dark brown lip shade if you have opted for this attire for night, and a light lip shade if you are wearing yellow for a lunch date.

So ditch the same old and dress up looking like a total diva this Valentine's Day.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor