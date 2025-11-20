Struggling to Lose Weight After 40? Add Expert Suggested 5 Breakfast Foods for Faster Results

Once we cross 40's loosing weight becomes one of the most difficult task as many changes occur in our body. With age our metabolism goes down, hormonal changes begin, and muscle strength gradually decreases. Therefore, even small mistakes in your diet can lead to weight gain. In such a situation, despite many efforts, losing weight seems difficult. Especially reducing belly fat is a big challenge. But don't worry, although losing weight is a little difficult, it is not impossible. That is why, when losing weight after forty, you need to pay special attention to your diet, and the most important thing for this is your morning breakfast!

Breakfast is the first meal of the day that increases your energy and speeds up your metabolism. If you choose the right breakfast, your weight stays under control, your stomach feels full for a longer time, and you don't feel hungry all day long. Your mood, energy level, and the speed of weight loss depend on how you eat your morning breakfast. Let's see what are the special breakfast foods that provide nutrients to the body and help in weight loss after forty, which you can include in your daily diet. Divya Gandhi, dietician and nutritionist of Divya Gandhi Diet and Nutrition clinic, has given some dietary tips about how you can make some changes in your breakfast to lose weight after forty.

What foods should you have in your breakfast to lose weight after forty?

1. Banana: - Banana is a good source of fiber, but it is very low in calories. You can also include bananas in your breakfast. Especially after the age of forty, you can eat bananas in your morning breakfast. A report by NCBI has proven that including fiber from vegetables and fruits in your breakfast helps in losing weight after the age of forty.

2. Yogurt: - You can also definitely include yogurt in your breakfast to lose weight after forty. According to experts, yogurt is beneficial for weight loss. According to a report by NIH, when you exercise regularly to lose weight and include yogurt in your diet, it helps a lot in losing weight. Including yogurt in breakfast also provides sufficient protein.

3. Drink smoothies of fruits and vegetables: - The cold is gradually increasing. These days, including smoothies in your diet can be beneficial for health. In fact, you can customize the smoothies as per your liking. You can prepare them by adding different vegetables and fruits. This increases your immunity and prevents seasonal diseases. Also, drinking smoothies made from vegetables increases the amount of fiber in the body. This keeps your stomach full for a long time. At the same time, we give up the bad habit of overeating, which helps in weight loss.

4. Chia seeds: - If you are above 40 years of age and want to lose weight, then definitely include chia seeds in your breakfast. Chia seeds are a great supplement and are also a good source of fiber and protein. Including chia seeds in breakfast reduces the level of ghrelin hormone. This hormone works to control appetite. Eating chia seeds can keep your appetite under control, which prevents you from overeating.

5. Oatmeal: - Include oatmeal in your diet to lose weight after the age of forty. Oats are very low in calories and are also rich in fiber and protein. According to experts, oatmeal is very beneficial for health. Eating oats for breakfast balances blood sugar levels, controls appetite, and even helps with weight loss.