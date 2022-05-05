Stuti Changle chronicles a storyline of teenage experiences, set in lockdown

New Delhi, May 5 National best-selling author, Stuti Changle, unveils her new novel, Where the Sun Never Sets. Published by Penguin Random House India. Set in the context of Covid-19 lockdown, the novel is a riveting personal account of unforgettable childhood dreams, turbulent teenage years, complicated close relationships, human resilience, and the exceptional power of hope.

Stuti Changle, author of 'On the Open Road' and best-selling title, You Only Live Once, captures the journey of the protagonist, Iti, who is forced to move back to her hometown of Mussoorie amid worldwide lockdown to work on her first movie script. As she time travels through her old diary which documented her years of experience, she is compelled to take a decision for herself to live in the nightmares of her past or to create her own path. The novel narrates her chance encounter with her first love, Nishit, reunion with her estranged best friend, Shelly, and nights spent reading her well-kept diary, make her best memories and worst nightmares come to life.

Speaking about the book, national best-selling author Stuti Changle, says, "Set in the Covid-19 lockdown, my new book is a heart-touching story with relatable characters that will help my readers find hope in the darkest of times."

It chronicles a storyline of teenage experiences, fulfillment of childhood dreams and the never-ending journey of growing up. With an adventure of a lifetime during the lockdown, it is a captivating narration of a journey of introspection. It implores the readers to believe, create their own path, re-write their own stories and to always have hope.

Milee Ashwarya, Publisher, Ebury Publishing and Vintage, Penguin Random House India, says, "Stuti Changle is a best-selling writer of popular fiction. Her new book, Where the Sun Never Sets, is an inspirational fiction about never giving up on your dreams. I am delighted to publish it, and I hope the readers continue to shower their love on Stuti."

The novel scheduled to release towards the end of May 2022 and is currently available on pre-order on e-commerce websites.

