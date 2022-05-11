Summer escapes

New Delhi, May 11 Do you consider yourself a city kid who grew up in a city? Have you always been on the go, ready to take on the world in your own special way? Have you recently sought an escape, an escape that will transport you to another world?

Relax your mind and body by participating in water sports, and don't forget to photograph and share beautiful moments with those you care about.

We have a list of excursions that are perfectly tailored to your 'out of town' experience:

Munjoh, Andaman

Enjoy your private time as you dine under the starlit tropical sky in an incredibly romantic setting. Munjoh's private shorefront awaits you with a candle-lit dinner full of delicacies and a devoted private butler. This is an ideal getaway to recharge your batteries and face the world with renewed vigour.

Coconut Lagoon Backwaters, Kerala

There's only one way to get to Coconut Lagoon over the water. Coconut lagoon is located upon the Vembanad lake, one of India's largest inland lakes with its own distinctive ecology that supports a plethora of natural life.

Kanha Earth Lodge, Madhya Pradesh

Kanha earth lodge is nestled in a small tribal hamlet bordering Kanha's buffer zone, and it occupies less than 5 per cent of the 16 acres of natural forest that surrounds it. The lodge and its furnishings are built and designed with local waste wood and recycled wood, exemplifying the highest standards in green architecture. With everything so close to nature, you'll undoubtedly feel the serenity of a vacation.

La Mangrove, Goa

La Mangrove is a place where you can be completely authentic. From yoga enthusiasts to partygoers, and lounge lizards to lazy loungers, people of all ages, backgrounds, and nationalities are welcome. La Mangrove boasts of being a perfect home base to explore the rich diversity of Goa, away from all the hustle and bustle, with the goal of bringing vacationers closer to mother nature.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor